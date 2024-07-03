Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Summary

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd.(NPRL), was incorporated on March 17, 1989 as a Joint Sector Company with National Insulated Cable Co., Ltd.(now Nicco Corporation Ltd.,) from the private sector and the Government of West Bengal represented by West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC) and West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Limited (WBTDC) to set up an Amusement Park on the outskirts of Calcutta. The Certificate of Commencement of Business was obtained on March 31, 1989. The Company is a leading and prominent wholesome family entertainment cum amusement destination in East India. The Company is engaged in the business and operations of theme-based entertainment including theme park, water park and associated activities including retail merchandising and food & beverages.To provide wholesome fun thrill and educative family entertainment and also to attract tourists to the State this project was started. The project was implemented successfully with technical advice from Blackpool Leisure & Amusement Consultancy Ltd. of U.K. The Park was opened to the public in October 1991. A new ride Cruiser, the first of its kind in India, was installed during January 1999. The company has been aswarded ISO-9902 1994 Quality Systems certification by Det Norske Veritas during 1998-99.In 2000-2001 the company opened a theme air-conditioned restaurant decorated on sports theme adjacent to Nicco Super Bowl.An international standard mega wooden Roller Coaster Cyclone was installed in 2003. To add novelty to the Park, the new ride Titanic, Fun Games and Magic Stall were installed in the Park, during the year 2002-03. The Amusement Park set up in Dhaka, Bangladesh with the promoters in Bangladesh was opened to public on 22nd September, 2003. A 40 ft. high Pyramid and a light and sound show were installed during 2004. The Nandan Water Park commissioned in May, 2004. Eiffel Tower, a 100 ft. tall replica and a Haunted House named Scaree were installed during the year 2005. The Mandarmoni Water Park Project commissioned in January, 2011. The Pirate Bay a new addition to the Wet-O-Wild water park was opened to visitors on March 7, 2016. The new Sky Diver ride commissioned on November 30, 2016 in a gala event at Nicco Parks. The new Happy Circus Mirror Maze(Mirror Maze)was inaugurated on December 15, 2017. The Company introduced the Water Toy Ride and Rainbow Slide as two new rides in the water park in year 2018. The new Crusader Ride at the Water Park was opened effective on March 11, 2019. The new Shoot the Bhoot- Laser Thrill Ride commissioned on December 19, 2019. The Company inaugurated two thrilling water slides, Tornado Funnel and Thunder Bowl, at the waterpark on March 4, 2023.