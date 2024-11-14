iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd Board Meeting

127.95
(1.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:12:00 PM

Nicco Parks CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
NICCO PARKS & RESORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results subject to Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter & half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board at the same meeting shall also consider a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders in terms of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Interim dividend if declared by the Board the record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Regulations will be Friday November 29 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25. The Board at its meeting held today ie 14.11.2024 approved an Interim Dividend of 20% (0.20 paise per share of face value Rs.1) The record date for payment Second Interim dividend is 29.11.2024. The company is expecting to pay second interim dividend to all its equity shareholders by December 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
NICCO PARKS & RESORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first quarter and three months ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the company approved a First Interim Dividend at the rate of 35% per share (0.35 paise per share on face value of equity shares of Rs.1) to the eligible shareholders of the company. The company is expecting to pay First Interim dividend to the shareholders of the company on or before September 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202423 Apr 2024
NICCO PARKS & RESORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on March 31 2024. The Board at the same meeting shall also consider a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders in terms of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Interim dividend if declared by the Board the record date pursuant to Regulations 42 of the SEBI Regulations will be Friday May 17 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24. The Trading Window for trading in Companys securities will continue to remain closed until expiry of 48 hours after the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on March 31 2024 are submitted to Stock Exchange. Please find the attached Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year, 2023-24 along Auditor Report with Unmodified opinion(s). Please find the attached letter under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the re-appointment of (Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Tax Auditor) for the Financial Year 2024-25. Please find the attached Change in Directorate as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please find the attached letter under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for the re-appointment of Statutory Auditor Messrs Lodha & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
NICCO PARKS & RESORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended on December 31 2023. The Board at the same meeting shall also consider a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders in terms of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Interim dividend if declared by the Board the record date pursuant to Regulations 42 of the SEBI Regulations will be Friday February 23 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24. The Trading Window for trading in Companys securities will continue to remain closed until expiry of 48 hours after the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & nine months ended on December 31 2023 are submitted to Stock Exchange. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results together with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and the nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Board Meeting update under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Change in Management. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated 13.02.2024)

Nicco Parks: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.