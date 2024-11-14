Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

NICCO PARKS & RESORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results subject to Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter & half year ended on September 30 2024. The Board at the same meeting shall also consider a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders in terms of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Interim dividend if declared by the Board the record date pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Regulations will be Friday November 29 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25. The Board at its meeting held today ie 14.11.2024 approved an Interim Dividend of 20% (0.20 paise per share of face value Rs.1) The record date for payment Second Interim dividend is 29.11.2024. The company is expecting to pay second interim dividend to all its equity shareholders by December 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

NICCO PARKS & RESORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the first quarter and three months ended on June 30 2024. The Board of Directors of the company approved a First Interim Dividend at the rate of 35% per share (0.35 paise per share on face value of equity shares of Rs.1) to the eligible shareholders of the company. The company is expecting to pay First Interim dividend to the shareholders of the company on or before September 8, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

NICCO PARKS & RESORTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & year ended on March 31 2024. The Board at the same meeting shall also consider a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend to the Equity Shareholders in terms of Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Interim dividend if declared by the Board the record date pursuant to Regulations 42 of the SEBI Regulations will be Friday May 17 2024 for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24. The Trading Window for trading in Companys securities will continue to remain closed until expiry of 48 hours after the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on March 31 2024 are submitted to Stock Exchange. Please find the attached Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year, 2023-24 along Auditor Report with Unmodified opinion(s). Please find the attached letter under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the re-appointment of (Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Tax Auditor) for the Financial Year 2024-25. Please find the attached Change in Directorate as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please find the attached letter under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for the re-appointment of Statutory Auditor Messrs Lodha & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024