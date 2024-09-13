iifl-logo-icon 1
Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd AGM

126.15
(0.60%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:07:00 PM

Nicco Parks CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM13 Sep 202420 Aug 2024
The 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday the 13th Day of September, 2024 at 3.00 pm. on OAVM We write to inform you that the cut off date for the purpose of casting e-vote at the ensuing 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be September 6, 2024. Please find attached the Annual Report 2023-2024. Please find the attached Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report of the 35th AGM held on Friday, the 13th day of September, 2024. Please find the attached summary proceedings of 35th AGM held on Friday, 13th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/09/2024)

