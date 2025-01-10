To the Members of Nidhi Granites Limited Mumbai

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Nidhi Granites Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), as amended in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133

of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, board of directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India

in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the

matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Sec 197(16) of the Act as amended, we report that the company did not pay any remuneration to its directors during the year. Hence reporting as per Section 197(16) is not required.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been

advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same

has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

For Jogin Raval & Associates Chartered Accountants ICAIs Firm Registration No 122197

Sd/- CA Jogin K. Raval Proprietor M No. 122197 Mumbai, 28th May, 2024 UDIN: 24122197BKAOQC2568

Annexure A To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Nidhi Granites Limited of even date).

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation

of property, plant and equipment ("PPE").

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its PPE by which all PPE are verified in a phased manner. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company does not have any immovable property. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our

opinion the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets at any point of time during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses (3) (iii) (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable. The Company has made investments in, and provided guarantee or security to companies during the year in respect of which :

(a) The company has provided guarantee (in respect of loans) during the year and the details of which are given below:

Particulars Guarantees (Rs in lakhs) Aggregate amount provided during the year - Subsidiaries 400 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Subsidiaries 400

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the guarantee provided and the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with. The Company has not granted loans or provided any

guarantees or securities to parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, for any activities of the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of

the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including income-tax, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of provident fund, employees state insurance, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs and duty of excise.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no material dues of income tax, service tax, goods and service tax, cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) The company does not have any loans or borrowings. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, as defined in the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(g) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries(as defined under the Act).

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt

instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The company has made preferential allotment of shares during the year and the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 have been complied with. Further according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment for the purpose for which they were raised.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud

on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this audit report.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year or upto the date of this report. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and section 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature

of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the company issued till date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clauses 3(xvi)(a) and 3(xvi)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any other CICs

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any

guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of subsection (1) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company. Hence reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the order is not applicable to the company.

Annexure "B" To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Nidhi Granites Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Nidhi Granites Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.