225.85
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open210.8
  • Day's High225.85
  • 52 Wk High252.7
  • Prev. Close215.1
  • Day's Low210.4
  • 52 Wk Low 62.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.57
  • P/E145.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.91
  • EPS1.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)180.68
  • Div. Yield0
Nidhi Granites Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

210.8

Prev. Close

215.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.57

Day's High

225.85

Day's Low

210.4

52 Week's High

252.7

52 Week's Low

62.5

Book Value

15.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

180.68

P/E

145.34

EPS

1.48

Divi. Yield

0

Nidhi Granites Ltd Corporate Action

20 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nidhi Granites Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Nidhi Granites Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.75%

Non-Promoter- 33.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 33.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nidhi Granites Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

3.63

3.11

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.61

5.02

1.3

1.37

Net Worth

11.61

8.65

4.41

2.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.02

0.22

0.22

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-90.45

1.33

216.88

3,856.95

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.14

-0.2

0

As % of sales

84.8

65.94

93.97

5.34

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.04

0

0.07

0.08

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.62

0.5

-0.05

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.45

1.33

216.88

3,856.95

Op profit growth

198.45

-37.49

1,457.04

-91.8

EBIT growth

-656.78

-90.05

-12.13

-3.39

Net profit growth

-9,692.64

-99.35

-16.74

1.51

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

38.51

25.29

15.8

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.51

25.29

15.8

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.03

0

Other Income

0.58

0.38

0.11

0.15

View Annually Results

Nidhi Granites Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

76.37

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

103

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

51.35

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

742.25

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

284.15

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nidhi Granites Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Director

Devan Pandya

Managing Director

Darpan Deepak Shah

Non Executive Director

Shreya Pandya

Independent Director

Amit Sinkar

Independent Director

Amit Patankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swapna Shivashankaran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nidhi Granites Ltd

Summary

Nidhi Granites Limited, established in 1981, is engaged in dealing or trading in shares, securities, and other investments in India. Initially, the Company was engaged in the granite blocks and tiles business. The Company was promoted by Manmal Thard, Rajkumar Thard, Pushpa R Thard, Nidhi.Company incorporated subsidiary Company- SPNP Paper and Pack Private Limited on 10th March, 2021. In 2022-23, Company acquired 100% Equity Shares i.e. 10,000 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10/- of Yug Fashion Garments Private Limited on 10th May, 2023 and it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The Company is facing challenges in its core business activities and in order to deploy its resources productively, the Company has started focusing in the business activities pertaining to Trading in Securities.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nidhi Granites Ltd share price today?

The Nidhi Granites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹225.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nidhi Granites Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nidhi Granites Ltd is ₹180.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nidhi Granites Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nidhi Granites Ltd is 145.34 and 13.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nidhi Granites Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nidhi Granites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nidhi Granites Ltd is ₹62.5 and ₹252.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nidhi Granites Ltd?

Nidhi Granites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.81%, 3 Years at 79.73%, 1 Year at 244.16%, 6 Month at 53.48%, 3 Month at 45.14% and 1 Month at -4.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nidhi Granites Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nidhi Granites Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.75 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 33.25 %

