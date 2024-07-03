SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹210.8
Prev. Close₹215.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.57
Day's High₹225.85
Day's Low₹210.4
52 Week's High₹252.7
52 Week's Low₹62.5
Book Value₹15.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)180.68
P/E145.34
EPS1.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
3.63
3.11
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.61
5.02
1.3
1.37
Net Worth
11.61
8.65
4.41
2.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.02
0.22
0.22
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-90.45
1.33
216.88
3,856.95
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.14
-0.2
0
As % of sales
84.8
65.94
93.97
5.34
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0.07
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.62
0.5
-0.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.45
1.33
216.88
3,856.95
Op profit growth
198.45
-37.49
1,457.04
-91.8
EBIT growth
-656.78
-90.05
-12.13
-3.39
Net profit growth
-9,692.64
-99.35
-16.74
1.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
38.51
25.29
15.8
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.51
25.29
15.8
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.03
0
Other Income
0.58
0.38
0.11
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
76.37
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
103
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
51.35
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
742.25
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
284.15
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Director
Devan Pandya
Managing Director
Darpan Deepak Shah
Non Executive Director
Shreya Pandya
Independent Director
Amit Sinkar
Independent Director
Amit Patankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swapna Shivashankaran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Nidhi Granites Limited, established in 1981, is engaged in dealing or trading in shares, securities, and other investments in India. Initially, the Company was engaged in the granite blocks and tiles business. The Company was promoted by Manmal Thard, Rajkumar Thard, Pushpa R Thard, Nidhi.Company incorporated subsidiary Company- SPNP Paper and Pack Private Limited on 10th March, 2021. In 2022-23, Company acquired 100% Equity Shares i.e. 10,000 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10/- of Yug Fashion Garments Private Limited on 10th May, 2023 and it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The Company is facing challenges in its core business activities and in order to deploy its resources productively, the Company has started focusing in the business activities pertaining to Trading in Securities.
The Nidhi Granites Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹225.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nidhi Granites Ltd is ₹180.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nidhi Granites Ltd is 145.34 and 13.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nidhi Granites Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nidhi Granites Ltd is ₹62.5 and ₹252.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nidhi Granites Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 80.81%, 3 Years at 79.73%, 1 Year at 244.16%, 6 Month at 53.48%, 3 Month at 45.14% and 1 Month at -4.29%.
