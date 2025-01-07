Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.02
0.22
0.22
0.06
yoy growth (%)
-90.45
1.33
216.88
3,856.95
Raw materials
-0.01
-0.14
-0.2
0
As % of sales
84.8
65.94
93.97
5.34
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
As % of sales
104.03
9.66
9.46
29.54
Other costs
-0.15
-0.11
-0.08
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
700.96
49.65
37.52
84.14
Operating profit
-0.16
-0.05
-0.09
0
OPM
-789.8
-25.26
-40.95
-8.33
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-6.85
-9.33
0
0
Other income
0.12
0.06
0.16
0.09
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0.07
0.08
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
-8.72
-10.38
-5.41
Minorities and other
-9.17
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.04
0
0.06
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.04
0
0.06
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-9,692.64
-99.35
-16.74
1.51
NPM
-200.31
0.19
31.26
118.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.