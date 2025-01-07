iifl-logo-icon 1
Nidhi Granites Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

214.6
(-4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.02

0.22

0.22

0.06

yoy growth (%)

-90.45

1.33

216.88

3,856.95

Raw materials

-0.01

-0.14

-0.2

0

As % of sales

84.8

65.94

93.97

5.34

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

104.03

9.66

9.46

29.54

Other costs

-0.15

-0.11

-0.08

-0.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

700.96

49.65

37.52

84.14

Operating profit

-0.16

-0.05

-0.09

0

OPM

-789.8

-25.26

-40.95

-8.33

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-6.85

-9.33

0

0

Other income

0.12

0.06

0.16

0.09

Profit before tax

-0.04

0

0.07

0.08

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

-8.72

-10.38

-5.41

Minorities and other

-9.17

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

0

0.06

0.08

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

0

0.06

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-9,692.64

-99.35

-16.74

1.51

NPM

-200.31

0.19

31.26

118.98

