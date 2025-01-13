iifl-logo-icon 1
Nidhi Granites Ltd Balance Sheet

215
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:57:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

3.63

3.11

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.61

5.02

1.3

1.37

Net Worth

11.61

8.65

4.41

2.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0.04

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.68

8.69

4.41

2.12

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.83

6.33

4.26

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.02

0.28

0.02

-0.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.27

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.04

0.02

0.02

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Cash

0.84

2.07

0.14

2.12

Total Assets

11.69

8.68

4.42

2.11

Nidhi Granites : related Articles

No Record Found

