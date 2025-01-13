Nidhi Granites Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
3.63
3.11
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.61
5.02
1.3
1.37
Net Worth
11.61
8.65
4.41
2.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.68
8.69
4.41
2.12
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.83
6.33
4.26
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.02
0.28
0.02
-0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.27
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.04
0.02
0.02
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Cash
0.84
2.07
0.14
2.12
Total Assets
11.69
8.68
4.42
2.11
