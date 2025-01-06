Nidhi Granites Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.04
0
0.07
0.08
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.62
0.5
-0.05
Other operating items
Operating
-0.04
-0.61
0.56
0.02
Capital expenditure
-0.05
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.09
-0.61
0.56
0.02
Equity raised
2.73
2.73
2.6
2.42
Investing
0
0.62
-0.03
0.09
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.63
2.74
3.12
2.55
