iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nidhi Granites Ltd Annually Results

222.75
(-1.00%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

38.51

25.29

15.8

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.51

25.29

15.8

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.03

0

Other Income

0.58

0.38

0.11

0.15

Total Income

39.09

25.68

15.94

0.15

Total Expenditure

36.96

24.38

15.06

0.14

PBIDT

2.13

1.29

0.88

0.02

Interest

0.45

0.21

0.11

0

PBDT

1.68

1.08

0.78

0.02

Depreciation

0.72

0.45

0.27

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.27

0.2

0.2

-0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.68

0.44

0.3

0.07

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.68

0.44

0.3

0.07

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.68

0.44

0.3

0.07

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.95

4.15

4.06

0.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4

2.65

0.75

0.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.53

5.1

5.56

0

PBDTM(%)

4.36

4.27

4.93

0

PATM(%)

1.76

1.73

1.89

0

Nidhi Granites: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nidhi Granites Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.