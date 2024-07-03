Nidhi Granites Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
38.51
25.29
15.8
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.51
25.29
15.8
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.03
0
Other Income
0.58
0.38
0.11
0.15
Total Income
39.09
25.68
15.94
0.15
Total Expenditure
36.96
24.38
15.06
0.14
PBIDT
2.13
1.29
0.88
0.02
Interest
0.45
0.21
0.11
0
PBDT
1.68
1.08
0.78
0.02
Depreciation
0.72
0.45
0.27
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.27
0.2
0.2
-0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.68
0.44
0.3
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.68
0.44
0.3
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.68
0.44
0.3
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.95
4.15
4.06
0.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4
2.65
0.75
0.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.53
5.1
5.56
0
PBDTM(%)
4.36
4.27
4.93
0
PATM(%)
1.76
1.73
1.89
0
