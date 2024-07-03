iifl-logo-icon 1
Nidhi Granites Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

27.13

19.37

11.42

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

27.13

19.37

11.42

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.03

0

Other Income

0.31

0.28

0.01

0.17

Total Income

27.44

19.64

11.46

0.17

Total Expenditure

25.76

18.66

10.97

0.1

PBIDT

1.68

0.98

0.49

0.07

Interest

0.36

0.15

0.08

0

PBDT

1.32

0.83

0.41

0.07

Depreciation

0.53

0.32

0.21

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0.11

0.12

-0.05

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.59

0.4

0.08

0.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.59

0.4

0.08

0.12

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.59

0.4

0.08

0.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.77

2.26

1.06

1.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4

1.77

0.75

0.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

6.19

5.05

4.29

0

PBDTM(%)

4.86

4.28

3.59

0

PATM(%)

2.17

2.06

0.7

0

