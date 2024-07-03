Nidhi Granites Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
27.13
19.37
11.42
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
27.13
19.37
11.42
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.03
0
Other Income
0.31
0.28
0.01
0.17
Total Income
27.44
19.64
11.46
0.17
Total Expenditure
25.76
18.66
10.97
0.1
PBIDT
1.68
0.98
0.49
0.07
Interest
0.36
0.15
0.08
0
PBDT
1.32
0.83
0.41
0.07
Depreciation
0.53
0.32
0.21
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
0.11
0.12
-0.05
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.59
0.4
0.08
0.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.59
0.4
0.08
0.12
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.59
0.4
0.08
0.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.77
2.26
1.06
1.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4
1.77
0.75
0.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.19
5.05
4.29
0
PBDTM(%)
4.86
4.28
3.59
0
PATM(%)
2.17
2.06
0.7
0
