Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results NIDHI GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024. Further, in continuation to our intimation dated 30th September, 2024, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for designated persons and to whom the Insider Trading Code is applicable is already closed from Tuesday, 1st October, 2024 until 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited financial results of the Company, pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Pursuant to Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we state the outcome of the Board Meeting as under: - 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee. Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e., on Thursday, the 14th November, 2024 commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Copies of the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report to the un-audited financial result are attached. Please take these documents on your record. Kindly take the aforesaid information on your record and disseminate the same under the Corporate Announcement section of your website. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

NIDHI GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further in continuation to our intimation dated 30th June 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for designated persons and to whom the Insider Trading Code is applicable is already closed from Monday 1st July 2024 until 48 hours after the announcement of the Audited financial results of the Company pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities. Please take this letter on your record and disseminate the information under Corporate Announcement section on your Exchange website. Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 16 May 2024

NIDHI GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. 1. Meeting of the Board of Directors held today i.e., on Monday, the 28th May, 2024 commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.45 p.m. 2. The Board has approved the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year Ended on 31st March, 2024 upon the recommendation of the Audit Committee. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

NIDHI GRANITES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 15th March, 2024 inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal of issue of bonus equity shares to the shareholders of the Company. The Trading Window for dealing in the Companys Equity Shares by all the Directors, Promoters, officers, Designated Employees and other connected persons such as auditors, consultants and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from Tuesday, 12th March, 2024 to Sunday, 17th March, 2024 (both days inclusive). Please take this letter on your record and disseminate the information under Corporate Announcement section on your Exchange website Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 15Th March, 2024 1. Considered and recommended to the Shareholders of the Company Alteration of Articles of Association for the purpose of inserting clause with respect to Bonus Issue of shares through Postal Ballot in compliance with the applicable laws. 2. Considered and Recommended to the Shareholders of the Company issue of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:1 i.e. 1 (One) new fully paid-up bonus equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held as on the record date through Postal Ballot in compliance with the applicable laws. 3. Approved the draft Notice of Postal Ballot seeking the consent of members for the aforesaid resolutions. 4. Appointment of CS Nrupang Dholakia, Designated Partner of M/s. Dholakia & Associates LLP as the Scrutinizer for conducting e-Voting process for the postal ballot. Kindly take the aforesaid information on your record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024