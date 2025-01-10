Nidhi Granites Ltd Management Discussions

This report discusses and analyses the business performance for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

1) INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

The Company is facing challenges in its core business activities and in order to deploy its resources productively, the Company has started focusing in the business activities pertaining to Trading in securities.

2) OUTLOOK

The Companys business prospects are closely linked to the economic environment prevailing locally and globally. Given the challenging market environment and stiff competition, it is difficult to make an optimistic prediction for business prospect in the coming year.

3) OPPORTUNITES AND THREATS

The Company does not have any business during the year, hence company cannot ascertain any opportunities and threats.

4) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control and Internal Audit Systems commensurate with its size and nature of business. To make the internal control system more effective and project specific, a comprehensive internal audit manual is in place with guidelines for internal auditors.

5) DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

During the year under review the Company has gained a profit of Rs. 6.32 Lakhs (Rupees Six Lakhs Thirty-Two Thousand Only) (previous year profit of Rs. 14.67 lakhs (Rupees Fourteen Lakhs Sixty- Seven Thousand Only)) after providing depreciation.

6) RISK AND CONCERNS

The Company recognizes that managing business risk is an integral part of generating substantial and sustainable shareholder value. This positive interpretation of risk reflects the new understanding of the connection between well managed risk and improved performance. Hence the Management has always been proactive on risk identification and its mitigation.

7) MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The Company did not appoint any employee during the year. Therefore, the requirement for material developments in Human resources does not arises

8) CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in report of the Board of Directors and the Management Discussion & Analysis Report describing the Companys outlook, estimates or predictions may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied since the Companys operations are influenced by many external and internal factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company takes no responsibility for keeping the Members updated on changes in these factors except as may be statutorily required from time to time.