Nidhi Granites Ltd Summary

Nidhi Granites Limited, established in 1981, is engaged in dealing or trading in shares, securities, and other investments in India. Initially, the Company was engaged in the granite blocks and tiles business. The Company was promoted by Manmal Thard, Rajkumar Thard, Pushpa R Thard, Nidhi.Company incorporated subsidiary Company- SPNP Paper and Pack Private Limited on 10th March, 2021. In 2022-23, Company acquired 100% Equity Shares i.e. 10,000 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10/- of Yug Fashion Garments Private Limited on 10th May, 2023 and it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The Company is facing challenges in its core business activities and in order to deploy its resources productively, the Company has started focusing in the business activities pertaining to Trading in Securities.