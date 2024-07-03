iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nidhi Granites Ltd Company Summary

204.25
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:07:00 AM

Nidhi Granites Ltd Summary

Nidhi Granites Limited, established in 1981, is engaged in dealing or trading in shares, securities, and other investments in India. Initially, the Company was engaged in the granite blocks and tiles business. The Company was promoted by Manmal Thard, Rajkumar Thard, Pushpa R Thard, Nidhi.Company incorporated subsidiary Company- SPNP Paper and Pack Private Limited on 10th March, 2021. In 2022-23, Company acquired 100% Equity Shares i.e. 10,000 Equity Shares of Face Value Rs. 10/- of Yug Fashion Garments Private Limited on 10th May, 2023 and it became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.The Company is facing challenges in its core business activities and in order to deploy its resources productively, the Company has started focusing in the business activities pertaining to Trading in Securities.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.