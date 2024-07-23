|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Electronic copy of 42nd AGM notice and the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-2024. Intimation of Cut-off for e-voting Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the copy of of the proceedings of the 42nd AGM of the members of the Company held on 23rd July, 2024 at 11.30 am through video conferencing (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)
