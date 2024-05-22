To the Members of Nikhil Adhesives Limited
Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion
We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Nikhil Adhesives Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, other comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the key audit matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.
We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. The
results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.
|
Key audit matters
|
How our audit addressed the key audit matters
|Inventory Existence and Valuation
|As at March 31, 2024 the Company held Inventory amounting to 7,596.08 lakhs.
|Our audit procedures included:
|Inventories are valued at lower of cost and Net realizable value. The Companys major part of inventory comprises raw materials and work-in- progress which are spread across multiple factories. These inventories are physically counted by Management on a periodical basis.
|- assessing the Companys accounting policy for inventory valuation.
|There is significant management judgement involved in estimating the overhead costs allocation on inventories, assessing provision towards non- moving or obsolete inventories, as well as net realizable value of items held.
|- assessing the inventory valuation processes and testing the key controls around inventory existence and valuation assertions.
|The Managements estimates of net realizable value are based on the most reliable evidence available at the time the estimates are made, of the amount the inventories are expected to realise.
|- verifying the existence and condition of inventory by attending inventory physical counts across various locations.
|The Management also provides for non-moving or obsolete stock on the basis of age of inventory. Such methodology relies upon certain assumptions made in determining appropriate provisioning for such inventories.
|- assessing management judgements regarding estimates of net realizable value, the methodology used for overhead costs allocation on inventory and treatment for non-moving or obsolete stock.
|Based on above, existence and valuation of inventories have been identified as a key audit matters.
|Refer Notes 1.6 and 8 to the Financial Statements.
Other Information
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.
Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.
When we read such other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and to comply with the relevant applicable requirements of the standard on auditing for auditors responsibility in relation to other information in documents containing audited financial statements. We have nothing to report in this regard.
Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements
The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters.
We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements
– Refer Note 43 to the said financial statements;
As stated in Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.
Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per statutory requirements for record retention for the year ended March 31, 2024.
For PPV & CO
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No.153929W
Priyanshi Vakharia
Proprietor
Membership No.: 181834 UDIN: 24181834BKFASN6588
Mumbai
May 22, 2024
Annexure A
Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Nikhil Adhesives Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024:
(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. According to the information and explanation given and reviewed by us, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are generally in agreement with the unaudited books of account and the differences between the quarterly returns and books of account are explainable and not material in nature.
our examination of the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, duty of custom, Goods and Service Tax (GST), provident fund, employees state insurance, cess and other statutory dues as applicable, and as at March 31, 2024, there were no undisputed dues payable for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of GST, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, value added tax, cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
(b) Internal auditors reports for the period under audit have been considered by us.
liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due, within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that our reporting is not an assurance on the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts upto the date of the audit report and we neither give any
guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
(Rs. in Lakhs)
|
Financial year
|
Amount unspent on Corporate Social Responsibility activities "other than Ongoing Projects"
|
Amount Transferred to Fund specified in Schedule VII within 6 months from the end of the Financial Year
|
Amount Transferred after the due date
|
(a)
|
(b)
|
(c)
|
(d)
|2022-23
|
1.57 lakhs
|
1.57 lakhs
|-
|2023-24
|
2.08 lakhs
|-
|-
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us in respect of ongoing projects, the Company has transferred unspent amount to a special account, within a period of thirty days from the end of the financial year in compliance with section 135(6) of the Act.
For PPV & CO
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No.153929W
Priyanshi Vakharia Proprietor
Membership No.: 181834 UDIN: 24181834BKFASN6588
Mumbai
May 22, 2024
Annexure B
Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Nikhil Adhesives Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Nikhil Adhesives Limited ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements, assessing
the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements
A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
For PPV & CO
Chartered Accountants
Firm Registration No.153929W
Priyanshi Vakharia
Proprietor
Membership No.: 181834 UDIN: 24181834BKFASN6588
Mumbai
May 22, 2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.