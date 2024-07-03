SectorChemicals
Open₹123.1
Prev. Close₹123.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.38
Day's High₹123.1
Day's Low₹123
52 Week's High₹152.9
52 Week's Low₹100
Book Value₹26.81
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)565.1
P/E35.68
EPS3.45
Divi. Yield0.16
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.61
4.61
4.61
4.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.38
97.06
80.85
56.28
Net Worth
113.99
101.67
85.46
60.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
491
421.7
446.36
330.22
yoy growth (%)
16.43
-5.52
35.16
27.19
Raw materials
-414.08
-354.68
-392.1
-287.76
As % of sales
84.33
84.1
87.84
87.14
Employee costs
-11.7
-11.77
-9.76
-8.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.17
9.14
7.43
5.19
Depreciation
-3.45
-2.87
-2.07
-1.76
Tax paid
-5.52
-2.12
-2.21
-1.47
Working capital
5.34
-4.86
-0.07
-0.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.43
-5.52
35.16
27.19
Op profit growth
62.34
15.23
29.51
14.97
EBIT growth
64
10.45
31.04
20.65
Net profit growth
122.9
34.67
82.56
39.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
164.89
130.36
121.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
164.89
130.36
121.8
Other Operating Income
1.52
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.41
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
U J Sanghavi
Whole-time Director
R J Sanghavi
Whole-time Director
T J Sanghavi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P K Laheri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ishita Tushar Gandhi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gauri Trivedi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Subramanian V
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
BEENA KHANDELWAL
Executive Director
Jagdish B. Mali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nikhil Adhesives Ltd
Summary
Nikhil Adhesives Limited (NAL), engaged in the business of manufacturing water thinnable polymer emulsions and adhesives was incorporated in the year 1986. The Company has been in this business since 1986 and has 5 manufacturing units located at Dahanu (Maharashtra), Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli), Dahej (Gujarat), Tumkur (Karnataka) and at Unna (Himachal Pradesh). The current production capacity is 120,000 tonnes per annum, which can be enhanced. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading in chemicals. The Company operates under two major business segments i.e. Branded Consumer Products & Industrial Products. Products such as Wood Adhesives, Construction Chemicals and sticker adhesive are covered under Branded Consumer products segment. These products are widely used by carpenters, printers, plumbers, mechanics, households, students, offices etc. Industrial Products segment covers products such as Industrial Adhesives, synthetic emulsions resins among others, which caters to various industries like packaging, textiles, paints, leather etc. Company operates under two major business segments i.e. Branded Consumer Products & Industrial Products. Products such as Wood Adhesives, Construction Chemicals and sticker adhesive are covered under Branded Consumer products segment. These products are widely used by carpenters, printers, plumbers, mechanics, households, students, offices etc. Industrial Products segment covers products such as Industrial Adhesives, synthetic e
Read More
The Nikhil Adhesives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd is ₹565.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd is 35.68 and 4.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nikhil Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd is ₹100 and ₹152.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.88%, 3 Years at 15.91%, 1 Year at -0.93%, 6 Month at -2.53%, 3 Month at -5.71% and 1 Month at -0.89%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.