Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Share Price

123
(-0.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:48:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open123.1
  • Day's High123.1
  • 52 Wk High152.9
  • Prev. Close123.1
  • Day's Low123
  • 52 Wk Low 100
  • Turnover (lac)1.38
  • P/E35.68
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value26.81
  • EPS3.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)565.1
  • Div. Yield0.16
No Records Found

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

123.1

Prev. Close

123.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.38

Day's High

123.1

Day's Low

123

52 Week's High

152.9

52 Week's Low

100

Book Value

26.81

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

565.1

P/E

35.68

EPS

3.45

Divi. Yield

0.16

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.43%

Non-Promoter- 45.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.61

4.61

4.61

4.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

109.38

97.06

80.85

56.28

Net Worth

113.99

101.67

85.46

60.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

491

421.7

446.36

330.22

yoy growth (%)

16.43

-5.52

35.16

27.19

Raw materials

-414.08

-354.68

-392.1

-287.76

As % of sales

84.33

84.1

87.84

87.14

Employee costs

-11.7

-11.77

-9.76

-8.29

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.17

9.14

7.43

5.19

Depreciation

-3.45

-2.87

-2.07

-1.76

Tax paid

-5.52

-2.12

-2.21

-1.47

Working capital

5.34

-4.86

-0.07

-0.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.43

-5.52

35.16

27.19

Op profit growth

62.34

15.23

29.51

14.97

EBIT growth

64

10.45

31.04

20.65

Net profit growth

122.9

34.67

82.56

39.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

164.89

130.36

121.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

164.89

130.36

121.8

Other Operating Income

1.52

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.41

0.03

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nikhil Adhesives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

U J Sanghavi

Whole-time Director

R J Sanghavi

Whole-time Director

T J Sanghavi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P K Laheri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ishita Tushar Gandhi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gauri Trivedi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Subramanian V

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

BEENA KHANDELWAL

Executive Director

Jagdish B. Mali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nikhil Adhesives Ltd

Summary

Nikhil Adhesives Limited (NAL), engaged in the business of manufacturing water thinnable polymer emulsions and adhesives was incorporated in the year 1986. The Company has been in this business since 1986 and has 5 manufacturing units located at Dahanu (Maharashtra), Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli), Dahej (Gujarat), Tumkur (Karnataka) and at Unna (Himachal Pradesh). The current production capacity is 120,000 tonnes per annum, which can be enhanced. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading in chemicals. The Company operates under two major business segments i.e. Branded Consumer Products & Industrial Products. Products such as Wood Adhesives, Construction Chemicals and sticker adhesive are covered under Branded Consumer products segment. These products are widely used by carpenters, printers, plumbers, mechanics, households, students, offices etc. Industrial Products segment covers products such as Industrial Adhesives, synthetic emulsions resins among others, which caters to various industries like packaging, textiles, paints, leather etc.
Company FAQs

What is the Nikhil Adhesives Ltd share price today?

The Nikhil Adhesives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹123 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd is ₹565.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd is 35.68 and 4.59 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nikhil Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd is ₹100 and ₹152.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd?

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.88%, 3 Years at 15.91%, 1 Year at -0.93%, 6 Month at -2.53%, 3 Month at -5.71% and 1 Month at -0.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nikhil Adhesives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.56 %

