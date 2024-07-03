Summary

Nikhil Adhesives Limited (NAL), engaged in the business of manufacturing water thinnable polymer emulsions and adhesives was incorporated in the year 1986. The Company has been in this business since 1986 and has 5 manufacturing units located at Dahanu (Maharashtra), Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli), Dahej (Gujarat), Tumkur (Karnataka) and at Unna (Himachal Pradesh). The current production capacity is 120,000 tonnes per annum, which can be enhanced. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading in chemicals. The Company operates under two major business segments i.e. Branded Consumer Products & Industrial Products. Products such as Wood Adhesives, Construction Chemicals and sticker adhesive are covered under Branded Consumer products segment. These products are widely used by carpenters, printers, plumbers, mechanics, households, students, offices etc. Industrial Products segment covers products such as Industrial Adhesives, synthetic emulsions resins among others, which caters to various industries like packaging, textiles, paints, leather etc.

