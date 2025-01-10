Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.61
4.61
4.61
4.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
109.38
97.06
80.85
56.28
Net Worth
113.99
101.67
85.46
60.89
Minority Interest
Debt
53.95
34.75
27.82
28.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
6.17
5.2
4.61
4.15
Total Liabilities
174.11
141.62
117.89
93.23
Fixed Assets
93.75
79.97
65.56
54.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.87
0.74
0.85
0.8
Networking Capital
67.37
56.08
45.41
35.09
Inventories
75.96
84.2
75.71
71.81
Inventory Days
53.38
Sundry Debtors
100.72
110.22
144.7
151.18
Debtor Days
112.38
Other Current Assets
12.93
16.04
23.97
10.37
Sundry Creditors
-92.74
-121
-160.45
-160.21
Creditor Days
119.09
Other Current Liabilities
-29.5
-33.38
-38.52
-38.06
Cash
12.11
4.82
6.05
2.87
Total Assets
174.11
141.62
117.87
93.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.