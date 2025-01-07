Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
491
421.7
446.36
330.22
yoy growth (%)
16.43
-5.52
35.16
27.19
Raw materials
-414.08
-354.68
-392.1
-287.76
As % of sales
84.33
84.1
87.84
87.14
Employee costs
-11.7
-11.77
-9.76
-8.29
As % of sales
2.38
2.79
2.18
2.51
Other costs
-34.2
-36.14
-27.91
-21.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.96
8.57
6.25
6.47
Operating profit
31.01
19.1
16.57
12.8
OPM
6.31
4.52
3.71
3.87
Depreciation
-3.45
-2.87
-2.07
-1.76
Interest expense
-6.66
-7.83
-7.93
-6.53
Other income
0.28
0.75
0.86
0.68
Profit before tax
21.17
9.14
7.43
5.19
Taxes
-5.52
-2.12
-2.21
-1.47
Tax rate
-26.07
-23.21
-29.83
-28.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.65
7.02
5.21
3.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.86
Net profit
15.65
7.02
5.21
2.85
yoy growth (%)
122.9
34.67
82.56
39.94
NPM
3.18
1.66
1.16
0.86
