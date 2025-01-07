iifl-logo-icon 1
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

118.8
(0.81%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

491

421.7

446.36

330.22

yoy growth (%)

16.43

-5.52

35.16

27.19

Raw materials

-414.08

-354.68

-392.1

-287.76

As % of sales

84.33

84.1

87.84

87.14

Employee costs

-11.7

-11.77

-9.76

-8.29

As % of sales

2.38

2.79

2.18

2.51

Other costs

-34.2

-36.14

-27.91

-21.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.96

8.57

6.25

6.47

Operating profit

31.01

19.1

16.57

12.8

OPM

6.31

4.52

3.71

3.87

Depreciation

-3.45

-2.87

-2.07

-1.76

Interest expense

-6.66

-7.83

-7.93

-6.53

Other income

0.28

0.75

0.86

0.68

Profit before tax

21.17

9.14

7.43

5.19

Taxes

-5.52

-2.12

-2.21

-1.47

Tax rate

-26.07

-23.21

-29.83

-28.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.65

7.02

5.21

3.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.86

Net profit

15.65

7.02

5.21

2.85

yoy growth (%)

122.9

34.67

82.56

39.94

NPM

3.18

1.66

1.16

0.86

