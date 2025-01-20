Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.12
9.81
27.67
Op profit growth
45.66
5.99
25.78
EBIT growth
49.68
-5.46
26.5
Net profit growth
-53.27
-26.96
-68.6
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.4
4.75
4.92
5
EBIT margin
4.45
3.81
4.42
4.46
Net profit margin
0.11
0.3
0.46
1.89
RoCE
19.28
15.67
20.75
RoNW
0.47
1.04
1.45
RoA
0.12
0.31
0.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.68
1.31
1.85
6.15
Dividend per share
0
0.8
0.8
1.2
Cash EPS
-5.52
-3.03
-0.98
3.45
Book value per share
35.79
35.12
34.61
33.47
Valuation ratios
P/E
3.19
2.14
1.81
0.57
P/CEPS
-0.39
-0.92
-3.42
1.02
P/B
0.06
0.07
0.09
0.1
EV/EBIDTA
3.81
4.3
4.43
3.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
63.64
46.48
21.89
Tax payout
-2.13
-28.67
-7.65
-40.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
62.19
66.07
63.75
Inventory days
33.82
33.43
37.57
Creditor days
-75.21
-75.87
-68.81
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.9
-1.83
-2.99
-2.21
Net debt / equity
2.9
1.94
1.83
1.01
Net debt / op. profit
3.2
3.05
3.01
2.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.91
-87.17
-87.29
-85.7
Employee costs
-2.07
-2.39
-2.3
-2.44
Other costs
-5.59
-5.67
-5.47
-6.85
