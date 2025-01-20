iifl-logo-icon 1
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Key Ratios

120
(-0.46%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:31:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Nikhil Adhesives Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.12

9.81

27.67

Op profit growth

45.66

5.99

25.78

EBIT growth

49.68

-5.46

26.5

Net profit growth

-53.27

-26.96

-68.6

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.4

4.75

4.92

5

EBIT margin

4.45

3.81

4.42

4.46

Net profit margin

0.11

0.3

0.46

1.89

RoCE

19.28

15.67

20.75

RoNW

0.47

1.04

1.45

RoA

0.12

0.31

0.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.68

1.31

1.85

6.15

Dividend per share

0

0.8

0.8

1.2

Cash EPS

-5.52

-3.03

-0.98

3.45

Book value per share

35.79

35.12

34.61

33.47

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.19

2.14

1.81

0.57

P/CEPS

-0.39

-0.92

-3.42

1.02

P/B

0.06

0.07

0.09

0.1

EV/EBIDTA

3.81

4.3

4.43

3.9

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

63.64

46.48

21.89

Tax payout

-2.13

-28.67

-7.65

-40.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

62.19

66.07

63.75

Inventory days

33.82

33.43

37.57

Creditor days

-75.21

-75.87

-68.81

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.9

-1.83

-2.99

-2.21

Net debt / equity

2.9

1.94

1.83

1.01

Net debt / op. profit

3.2

3.05

3.01

2.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.91

-87.17

-87.29

-85.7

Employee costs

-2.07

-2.39

-2.3

-2.44

Other costs

-5.59

-5.67

-5.47

-6.85

