Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
Gross Sales
81.91
82.98
69.79
60.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
81.91
82.98
69.79
60.56
Other Operating Income
1.53
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.01
0.41
0
Total Income
83.52
83.01
70.2
60.58
Total Expenditure
83.19
78.8
67
56.27
PBIDT
0.33
4.21
3.2
4.3
Interest
0.92
1.3
1.38
1.25
PBDT
-0.59
2.9
1.82
3.04
Depreciation
0.58
0.57
0.56
0.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.29
0.8
0.63
0.75
Deferred Tax
-0.13
0
-0.09
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.75
1.51
0.72
1.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.75
1.51
0.72
1.75
Extra-ordinary Items
-3.76
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.01
1.51
0.72
1.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
3.9
1.84
4.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.91
Public Shareholding (Number)
15,67,440
15,67,440
15,67,440
15,67,440
Public Shareholding (%)
40.25
40.25
40.25
40.25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
5,72,890
5,72,890
5,72,890
5,72,890
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
24.62
24.62
24.62
24.62
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
14.71
14.71
14.71
14.71
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
17,53,970
17,53,970
17,53,970
17,53,970
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
75.38
75.37
75.38
75.37
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
45.04
45.04
45.04
45.04
PBIDTM(%)
0.4
5.07
4.58
7.09
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-0.91
1.83
1.03
2.88
