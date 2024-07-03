iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Half Yearly Results

126.5
(7.48%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:23:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011Sept-2010

Gross Sales

81.91

82.98

69.79

60.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

81.91

82.98

69.79

60.56

Other Operating Income

1.53

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.01

0.41

0

Total Income

83.52

83.01

70.2

60.58

Total Expenditure

83.19

78.8

67

56.27

PBIDT

0.33

4.21

3.2

4.3

Interest

0.92

1.3

1.38

1.25

PBDT

-0.59

2.9

1.82

3.04

Depreciation

0.58

0.57

0.56

0.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.29

0.8

0.63

0.75

Deferred Tax

-0.13

0

-0.09

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.75

1.51

0.72

1.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.75

1.51

0.72

1.75

Extra-ordinary Items

-3.76

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.01

1.51

0.72

1.75

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

3.9

1.84

4.48

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.91

3.91

3.91

3.91

Public Shareholding (Number)

15,67,440

15,67,440

15,67,440

15,67,440

Public Shareholding (%)

40.25

40.25

40.25

40.25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

5,72,890

5,72,890

5,72,890

5,72,890

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

24.62

24.62

24.62

24.62

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

14.71

14.71

14.71

14.71

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

17,53,970

17,53,970

17,53,970

17,53,970

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

75.38

75.37

75.38

75.37

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

45.04

45.04

45.04

45.04

PBIDTM(%)

0.4

5.07

4.58

7.09

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-0.91

1.83

1.03

2.88

Nikhil Adhesives: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nikhil Adhesives Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.