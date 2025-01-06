iifl-logo-icon 1
Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

21.17

9.14

7.43

5.19

Depreciation

-3.45

-2.87

-2.07

-1.76

Tax paid

-5.52

-2.12

-2.21

-1.47

Working capital

5.34

-4.86

-0.07

-0.99

Other operating items

Operating

17.53

-0.71

3.06

0.96

Capital expenditure

13.35

10.26

8.73

8.47

Free cash flow

30.88

9.54

11.79

9.43

Equity raised

81.7

68.99

60.16

42.63

Investing

0.03

-0.01

-0.01

0.05

Financing

13.15

16.98

10.52

16.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.45

Net in cash

125.77

95.51

82.46

68.64

