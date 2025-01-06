Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
21.17
9.14
7.43
5.19
Depreciation
-3.45
-2.87
-2.07
-1.76
Tax paid
-5.52
-2.12
-2.21
-1.47
Working capital
5.34
-4.86
-0.07
-0.99
Other operating items
Operating
17.53
-0.71
3.06
0.96
Capital expenditure
13.35
10.26
8.73
8.47
Free cash flow
30.88
9.54
11.79
9.43
Equity raised
81.7
68.99
60.16
42.63
Investing
0.03
-0.01
-0.01
0.05
Financing
13.15
16.98
10.52
16.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.45
Net in cash
125.77
95.51
82.46
68.64
