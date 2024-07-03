Nikhil Adhesives Ltd Summary

Nikhil Adhesives Limited (NAL), engaged in the business of manufacturing water thinnable polymer emulsions and adhesives was incorporated in the year 1986. The Company has been in this business since 1986 and has 5 manufacturing units located at Dahanu (Maharashtra), Silvassa (Dadra Nagar Haveli), Dahej (Gujarat), Tumkur (Karnataka) and at Unna (Himachal Pradesh). The current production capacity is 120,000 tonnes per annum, which can be enhanced. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading in chemicals. The Company operates under two major business segments i.e. Branded Consumer Products & Industrial Products. Products such as Wood Adhesives, Construction Chemicals and sticker adhesive are covered under Branded Consumer products segment. These products are widely used by carpenters, printers, plumbers, mechanics, households, students, offices etc. Industrial Products segment covers products such as Industrial Adhesives, synthetic emulsions resins among others, which caters to various industries like packaging, textiles, paints, leather etc. The Company had acquired the emulsion business of M/s. Mafatlal Dyes & Chemicals Ltd. in the year 2003 and its products are sold under the brand name Mahacol, Emditex, Emdilith, Emdibind, Emdicryl, and others. It operates in two segments: manufacturing of adhesives and emulsions, and trading in chemicals. It manufactures products, which find application in the consumer segment and are sold through retail channel. It has a well equipped laboratory to develop products for various application and is committed to manufacture products at affordable prices of its customers. The Companys products like wood adhesives, sealants and screen printing adhesives are sold through retail outlets. The Companys products include mahacol SH, mahacol tatkal, mahacol mafbond, mahacol rhino, emdicryl 4150, emdicryl 4350, emdicryl 2042, emdicryl 2425, emdilith DM21, emdilith DSP, emdilith THK, emditex MBX, emdilcryl 2523, emdirust 217 and emdilith LM. The Companys subsidiary is Sanghavi Logistics Pvt. Ltd. During the year 2018-19, the Company started manufacturing and supplying Emulsions for Construction Chemicals to Dow ChemicalsInternational Pvt. Ltd. In 2022-23, the Company opened warehouses/godowns in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, other places for quicker logistics and wider customer reach. It expanded the manufacturing units at Tumkur, Mehatpur & Dahej factories.Nikhil Adhesives Limited is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certified company and their products find use in the Paints, Packaging, Furniture, Textiles, Construction and many other industries. It has a well-equipped laboratory to develop products for various applications and is committed to manufacture quality products at affordable prices for its customers. The Companys products are well accepted by the industry and with the ever growing demands, a third plant to augment the manufacturing capacity is under construction at Dahej-2 Industrial Estate, Bharuch (Gujrat).