To The Members of Nikhil Adhesives Limited

The Board of Directors are pleased to present the thirty Eighth Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

In Financial Year 2023-24 your Company has continued the phase of positive outlook and witnessed the drastic growth and development both in operational as well as in financial segments.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

Summary of the Financial Results for the year is as under:

(Rs. In Lakh)

Particulars 31st March, 2024 31st March, 2023 Profit Before Depreciation and Tax 2415.37 2,875.03 Less: Depreciation 622.66 520.57 Profit Before Tax 1792.71 2,354.46 Less: Provision for Tax Current Tax 382.35 550.26 Tax adjustment of earlier years - 33.44 Deferred Tax 85.29 66.78 Profit After Tax 1325.07 1,703.97

DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Re.0.2/- (Rupee Zero point Two only) per equity share of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 subject to approval of Shareholders.

RESULT OF OPERATIONS

(Rs. In Lakh)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 % Sales Turnover 56454.20 74,346.26 -24.06% Other Income 34.88 47.53 -26.62% Operating Profit 2,489.11 2,985.09 -16.61% Total Comprehensive Income(Net Profit) 1,323.87 1,713.42 -22.72%

Detailed analysis of the performance of your Company is presented in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of this Annual Report.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The Company had accepted the deposits amounting to Rs. 1170.40 Lakh from its members during the financial year 2023-24. There has been no default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest during the year. No deposits have been unclaimed as at the end of the year. All the deposits accepted by the Company are in compliance with the requirements of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There is no transfer made to reserves during the year.

SHARE CAPITAL

There was no change in the Authorized and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company during the year. The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crore only) divided into 4,95,00,000 (Four Crores Ninety Five Lakh only) Equity Shares of Re. 1 (Rupee One Only) each and

50,000 (Fifty Thousand) 8% Non-Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten Only) each.

The Paid-up Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 4,60,49,603 /- (Rupees Four Crore Sixty Lakh Forty- Nine Thousand and Six Hundred Three only) divided into 4,59,43,000 (Four crore Fifty-Nine Lakh Forty- Three Thousand Only) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each and 2,13,200 forfeited shares of Rs. 1,06,603/- (One Lakh Six Thousand Six Hundred and Three Only).

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company strives to maintain the high Corporate Governance practice and standards. The detail report on the Corporate Governance is given in this Annual Report. The Certificate from the auditors of the Company regarding compliance of the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 is also forms part of the report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, the details of contribution to CSR activities are as follows:

Particular Amount (In Rupees) Amount statutorily required to contribute during the year F.Y. 2023-24 Rs. 52,41,507 Actual amount spent as on 31.03.2024 Rs. 20,20,301 Amount unspent on ongoing projects and transferred to separate bank account as on 31.03.2024 Rs. 30,12,716 Amount spent towards PM CARES Fund within the prescribed time limit of six months of end of financial year as per Companies Act, 2013 Rs. 2,08,490 Excess amount available for set off in the succeeding financial years Nil

Ongoing Projects - Actual payment made in FY 2023-24 Total Project Amount Spent in FY 23-24 Amount spent in FY 24-25 Pending Project Bachpan Rs. 5,50,000 1,70,000 - 3,80,000 Project Shakti Rs. 5,80,000 4984 - 5,75,016 Umang School Rs. 12,15,000 1,46,800 - 10,68,200 Jan Jan Sadvichar Ne Bhojan, Rs. 10,85,000 95,500 6,32,610 3,56,890

The CSR report is forming part of this attachment in Annexure IV and CSR policy is placed on the website of the Company www.nikhiladhesives.com

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statements in terms of Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013:

That in the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same; That had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period; That had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; That the annual financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis; That proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively; That the systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

RISK MANAGEMENT AND ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys system of financial and compliance controls with reference to the financial statements and risk management is embedded in the business process by which the Company pursues its objectives. The Company uses foreign exchange forward contracts to hedge its exposure for movements in foreign exchange rate. The use of this foreign exchange forward contract reduces the risk to the Company. The Company does not use these for trading or speculative purpose. Additionally, the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors provide risk over sight through their review of potential risks which could negatively impact the operations, the proposed budget and plan, the Companys strategic framework and any risks that may negatively impact it. The management is committed to ensure an effective internal control environment commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of the operations, which provides assurance on the efficiency of the Companys operations and safety/security of its assets besides orderly and legitimate conduct of Companys business in the circumstances, which may reasonably be foreseen. The Company has defined organization structure authority levels delegated powers, internal procedures, rules and guidelines for conducting business transactions.

The Companys system and process relating to internal control and procedures for financial reporting have been designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities or deliberate miss-statements. Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate disclosure controls and procedures and adequate internal controls over financial reporting with respect to financial statements besides its effectiveness in the context of applicable regulations. The Internal Auditor, the Audit Committee as well as the Board of Directors conduct from time to time an evaluation of the adequacy and effectiveness of the system of internal controls for financial reporting with respect to financial statements.

INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year. Your Directors recognize and appreciate the sincere and hard work, loyalty, dedicated efforts and contribution of all the employees in the growth and performance of the Company during the year.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

In terms of Sections 149,152 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for the purpose of determining the Directors liable to retire by rotation, the Independent Directors are not included in the total number of Directors of the Company. Accordingly, Mr.Tarak Jayantilal Sanghavi (DIN:00519403), Whole Time Director shall retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment as a Whole Time Director of the Company. The details of Directors seeking re-appointment as required under Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 are given in the notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which is being sent to the Shareholders along with Annual Report.

During the year, Mr.Umesh T Shah resigned as a Chief Financial Officer, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 07th July, 2023 and Mrs. Anita Umesh Sanghavi was appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Key Managerial Personnel with effect from 27th September, 2023 in accordance with Section 203 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 16th May, 2023 appointed Ms.Kinjal Rathod as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 16th May, 2023.

During the year, Ms. Kinjal Rathod resigned as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 30th March, 2024 .The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 22nd May, 2024 appointed Ms.Beena Khandelwal as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from the same date i.e 22nd May 2024.

The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 27thSeptember, 2023 accepted resignation of Mr.Naresh Bhuta from Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 25thSeptember, 2023.

The Members at its Annual General Meeting held on 21st of September, 2023 appointed of Mr. V. Subramanian as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company with effect from 01st July, 2023 pursuant to the provisions of Sections 149, 196, 197, 198 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule IV & V to the Companies Act, 2013.

During the year, Mr. Rabi R. Mishra resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 04th July, 2023. Mr.Umesh T. Shah resigned as a Chief Financial Officer, Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 07th July, 2023.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 10th of July, 2023 accepted the re-designation of Mr.Umesh J. Sanghavi as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 10th July, 2023 pursuant to the provisions of Sections 196, 197, 198 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 and any other such sanction(s) as may be necessary and subject to the approval of Shareholders in this forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Pursuant to section 161 and other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Jagdish Mali (DIN: 10162796) was appointed as Additional Director (Executive) with effect from 08th August, 2024, by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 08.08.2024 subject to the approval of Shareholders in this forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

As on date of this report, the details of the Board of Directors and Key Managerial Personnel are as under;

Mr.Umesh J. Sanghavi – Chairman and Managing Director Mr.Rajendra J. Sanghavi – Wholetime Director Mr.Tarak J. Sanghavi – Wholetime Director Mr.Pravin K. Laheri – Independent Director Mrs.Ishita T. Gandhi – Independent Director Ms.Gauri S. Trivedi – Independent Director Mr. V. Subramanian– Independent Director Mrs. Anita U. Sanghavi–Chief Financial Officer Ms.Beena Khandelwal– Company Secretary & Compliance officer Mr. Jagdish Mali- Additional (Executive) Director (w.e.f. 08.08.2024)

The Board of Directors comprises of highly qualified members possessing essential qualifications, skills, expertise and competencies in the areas of Sales & Marketing, Finance and Accounts, Leadership and Governance, Industry Knowledge, General Management and Governance, Relevant Technology which can enable them to take effective decisions in the conduct of the affairs of the Company and enhance the Stakeholders values.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The Companys Board has following committees. The brief of these Committees are given in section of Corporate Governance Report:

Audit Committee Nomination and Remuneration Committee Stakeholder Relationship Committee Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors of the Company have furnished the declaration that they meet the criteria of Independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

MEETINGS OF BOARD AND COMMITTEES

During the year under review, 6 Board Meetings were convened and held. The details thereof are given in the Report on Corporate Governance.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF BOARD, COMMITTEES & DIRECTORS

As per the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors of the Company carried out the formal annual performance evaluation of all the Directors and also its self-evaluation process, internally, to assess the skills set and contribution that are desired, recognizing that competencies and experiences evolves over time. The process was conducted by allowing the Board to engage in candid discussions with each Directors with the underlying objective of taking best possible decisions in the interest of the Company and its stakeholders. The Directors were individually evaluated based on structured self-assessment and personal interaction to ascertain feedback on well-defined parameters which, internally, comprised of level of engagement and their contribution to strategic planning and other criteria based on performance and personal attributes of the Directors. During the process of evaluation, the Board of Directors also reviewed and discussed the annual performance evaluation of Directors carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. A statement in detail indicating the manner, in which formal annual evaluation has been made by the Board of Directors, is given in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms a part of the Annual Report.

SELECTION AND APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR REMUNERATION

The Board of Directors in consonance with the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has adopted a term of reference which internally deals with the manner of selection of the Directors and the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. The NRC recommends appointment of Director/re-appointment of Managing Director, Whole Time Directors and Independent Directors based on their qualifications, expertise, positive attributes and independence in accordance with prescribed provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under. The NRC, in addition to ensuring diversity of race and gender, also considers the impact the appointee would have on Boards balance of professional experience, background, viewpoints, skills and areas of expertise.

The Board of Directors in consonance with the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has also adopted the Remuneration Policy for the Members of the Board and Executive Management. The said policy earmarks the principles of remuneration and ensures a well-balanced and performance related compensation package taking into account Shareholders interest, industry practices and relevant corporate regulations in India.

VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement, if any, and conducting business with integrity including in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. The details of the Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy are explained in the Report on Corporate Governance and also posted on the website of the Company.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

M/s PPV & CO. (FRN: 153929W), Chartered Accountants, has resigned from the office of Statutory Auditors of the Company with effect from 08th August,2024.The Board of Directors of the Company in the Board Meeting held on 08-08-2024 on recommendations of Audit Committee, recommended the appointment of M/s. Jay Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 135424W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the Casual Vacancy caused by Resignation of M/s PPV & CO. (FRN: 153929W), Chartered Accountants. The Shareholders are requested to approve appointment of M/s. Jay Shah & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 135424W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting ("AGM") till the conclusion of the 39th

Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2025 at such remuneration and out of pocket expenses as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by Statutory Auditors

COST AUDITOR

The Board of Directors has re-appointed M/s B. F. Modi & Associates, Cost Accountants (Firm Registration No. 100604), as the Cost Auditors for conducting audit of the cost accounts maintained by the Company in respect of the products of the Company covered under the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 and fixed their remuneration based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The remuneration payable to the Cost Auditors is subject to ratification by the Shareholders in this Annual General Meeting of the Company.

As per Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, the accounts and records are made and maintained.

SECRETERIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, M/s Shiv Hari Jalan & Co., Company Secretaries were appointed to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. There are no adverse remarks or observations made by M/s Shiv Hari Jalan & Co. in the Secretarial Audit Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statement relate and the date of the report.

REGULATORY/COURT ORDERS

During the year under report no significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All related party transactions entered into during the financial year under review by the Company are on arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business. There are no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All related party transactions are placed before the meeting(s) of the Audit Committee for approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the financial year for the transactions which are of a foreseen and repetitive in nature. The statement giving details of all related party transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus approval together with relevant documents/information are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval on quarterly basis. The Company has developed a Policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party Transactions including the modifications thereof. The Policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions and dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website and the same is available at the web link http://www.nikhiadhesives.com

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTIONS 185 and 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There are no Loans, Guarantees or Investment made during the year in pursuance to Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURE OF RATIO OF REMUNERATIONOF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL, ETC.

As required under Section 197(12) read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the details of the ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median employees remuneration and such other details as prescribed therein are given in Annexure-II, which is attached here to and forms a part of the Directors Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

Extract of Annual Return of the Company is available on the website of the Company viz. www.nikhiladhesives.com

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The particulars required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure-II, which is attached here to and forms a part of the Directors Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

As required under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, the information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo are given in Annexure-III which is attached hereto and forms a part of the Directors Report.

GENERAL

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: