Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

NIKHIL ADHESIVES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Nikhil Adhesives Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 12 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 902 9th Floor A-Wing Kaledonia HDIL Building Sahar Road Opp. D-Mart Andheri (East) Mumbai- 400069 inter-alia to consider and approve the following transactions: a. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. b. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e November 12, 2024 at 12:45 p.m. at its Registered Office at 902, 9th Floor, A-Wing, Kaledonia HDIL Building, Sahar Road, Opp. D-Mart, Andheri (East), Mumbai- 400069 to considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, together with the Limited review report thereon. 2. Internal Audit Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

NIKHIL ADHESIVES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the following transactions: a. To fix day date and time of the 38th Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024; b. To approve the draft of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company; c. To fix the Book Closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books and Cut off date for the purpose of E-voting and Record date for Dividend for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting; d. To approve the appointment of Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25: e. To appoint a Scrutinizer for the purpose of scrutinizing the e-voting process of the 38th Annual General Meeting. f. To consider and approve the Boards Report along with the annexure including Management Discussion and Analysis Report the Corporate Governance Report Certificates required under Corporate Governance Report and for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 1. The Board of Directors considered and approved the Draft of Board Report and its Annexure 2. The 38th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, 26th day of September, 2024 at 03:00 P.M (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/ OAVM). 3. The Board has approved the Book Closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books and Cut-off date for the purpose of E-voting and Record date for Dividend, for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting. 4. The Board approved the appointment of Scrutinizer Mrs. Poonam Somani proprietor of M/S Somani & Associates as, Practicing Company Secretaries (COP No.8642) for scrutinizing the E- voting to be conducted in the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. The Board has approved the appointment of M/S Somani & Associates Practicing Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25 Appointment of M/S Somani & Associates as Secretarial auditor for conducting secretarial audit for FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

NIKHIL ADHESIVES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the Meeting of Board of Directors of Nikhil Adhesives Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 902 9th Floor A-Wing Kaledonia HDIL Building Sahar Road Opp. D-Mart Andheri (East) Mumbai- 400069 inter-alia to consider and approve the following transactions: a. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with the limited review report for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. b. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on Thursday, 08th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Intimation for appointment of Additional Director (Executive Director) Resignation of Statutory Auditor M/s PPV & Co. with effect from 8th August 2024 Appointment of M/s Jay Shah & Associates as a statutory auditor of the company to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s PPV & CO. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 22nd May, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024