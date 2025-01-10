To

The Members of

Nikki Global Finance Limited,

3rd Floor, Eastern and Central Wing, 124 Thapar House, New Delhi - 110001

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Nikki Global Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), its Cash Flow Statement, and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements") being prepared and submitted by the company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulation").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards as prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2015, as amended (IND AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit A first-year audit engagement involves zero basing of key audit considerations like understanding of company-specific risks, controls, policies, and processes in order to develop an audit strategy and audit plan. In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others, to obtain sufficient audit evidence: First Year Audit Transition - Preparing a detailed transition plan to enable us to analyze the strategy, risks, internal control measures, and the impact on the Companys accounting policies. - Reading audit documentations and the procedures followed by the predecessor auditor. - Understanding the companys significant accounting policies by reading audited financial statements for the year ended March 2023. - Performing initial audit procedures to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence regarding opening balances and consistent application of accounting policies as per SA 510. - Based on the knowledge gained through these procedures, we planned our risk assessment and determined the scope and coverage for the audit.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial

Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting

process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. ? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in Para 3 and 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

g) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

i. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there are any material foreseeable losses. ii. As explained, there has been there has been no amount required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B."

i) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024:

i. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the Accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

ii. intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provided any guarantee, security, or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iv. Nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company.

For SRIVASTAVA S & CO. Chartered Accountants FRN: 015187C CA SWADESH CHANDRA SRIVASTAVA Partner Membership No. 073915 Place: Kanpur Date: 26th May, 2024 UDIN: 24073915BKDGYB2683

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report to the members of Nikki Global Finance Limited on its financial statements.

Report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 3 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets have been physically verified by the management according to the program of periodical verification in a phased manner — which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its property, plant, and equipment. The discrepancies, if any, noticed on such physical verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, inventory has been physically verified at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the procedure of physical verification of inventory followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. Further, we have relied on the management for the correct position of the inventory as per the management representation letter.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, in our opinion, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits on the basis of the security of current assets of the Company during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, in our opinion, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or other parties during the year.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examinations of the records, in our opinion, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73, 74, 75, and 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance & Deposit) Rules 2014 and other relevant provisions of the Act, to the extent notified. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

vi) According to the information and explanations, maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, prescribed by the Central Government, is not applicable to the company.

vii) In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident

Fund, Employees State Insurance (ESI), Income-tax, Tax deducted at sources, Tax collected at source, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax (VAT), Goods and Service Tax (GST), Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, and any other statutory dues applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are some outstanding statutory dues that have not been deposited on account of any dispute, which are:

Nature of dues/Payments Amount of due (Rs. in lacs) Period of which the amount relates Forum where amount is pending Income Tax 1.04 A.Y. 2010-11 CIT (A), Kanpur Income Tax 14.56 A.Y. 2011-12 CIT (A), Kanpur Income Tax 8.33 A.Y. 2012-13 CIT (A), Kanpur Income Tax 6.82 A.Y. 2013-14 CIT (A), Kanpur Income Tax 1.91 A.Y. 2014-15 CIT (A), Kanpur Income Tax 1.80 A.Y. 2015-16 CIT (A), Kanpur Income Tax 7.65 A.Y. 2016-17 CIT (A), Kanpur

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has not availed fund-based working capital facilities from any banks, financial institutions, and lenders. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us including representation received from the management, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank, financial institution, or other lenders or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not availed any term loans from any banks and financial institutions during the year, and the said loan was applied for the purpose for which it was obtained.

(d) On the overall examination of the financial statement of the Company, prima facie, funds raised

on a short-term basis have not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary company.

x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the company has not raised money by way of further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and as per the books and records examined by us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(x) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph 3(xi) (a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations and representation made by the management, no whistleblower complaints have been received during the year (and up to the date of the report) by the company.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of

paragraph 3(xii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by applicable accounting standards.

xiv) The Company has no internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

xv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence the provisions of paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and the Company has obtained the required registration.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

xvii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly,

provisions of paragraph (xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, aging and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, it has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report, and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, compliance of CSR is not applicable to the company.

xxi) There has been no adverse auditor remark or any qualifications in other group companies. Accordingly, the provision of paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For SRIVASTAVA S AND CO.

Chartered Accountants

FRN: - 015187C

CA SWADESH CHANDRA SRIVASTAVA Partner Membership No. 073915 Place: Kanpur Date: 26th May, 2024

UDIN: 24073915BKDGYB2683

Annexure - ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Nikki Global Finance Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively to ensure the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements, and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.