Nikki Global Finance Ltd Share Price

16.56
(1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.56
  • Day's High16.56
  • 52 Wk High16.24
  • Prev. Close16.24
  • Day's Low16.56
  • 52 Wk Low 7.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.66
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Nikki Global Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Nikki Global Finance Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

Nikki Global Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nikki Global Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 89.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nikki Global Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.42

3.42

3.42

3.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.09

-1.94

-1.96

-1.85

Net Worth

1.33

1.48

1.46

1.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.61

-1.93

1.7

-5.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Nikki Global Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nikki Global Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Kumar Pandey

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gyan Singh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shashwat Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kavita Awasthi

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Rahul Bahukhandi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Yugank Gadi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nikki Global Finance Ltd

Summary

Nikki Global Finance Limited is a comprehensive credit institution that provides a wide range of diversified debt products. Nikki global Finance Limited was incorporated in 1986 as a high standard credit institution that helps in leveraging the experience of comprehensive practices and local economic development to meet and greet the ever-increasing credit requirements of Indian corporates and individuals. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of providing financial services and investments. It involves in the trade of derivatives; and jobbing in securities. It generates income as interest and dividend earned on investments, profit from derivative trading and from the sale of investments.The Company is expanding product offerings to cater to emerging customer needs, including customized financing solutions and sustainable finance initiatives. It is strengthening digital capabilities to enhance customer engagement, streamline processes, and drive operational efficiencies.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nikki Global Finance Ltd share price today?

The Nikki Global Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nikki Global Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nikki Global Finance Ltd is ₹5.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nikki Global Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nikki Global Finance Ltd is 0 and 4.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nikki Global Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nikki Global Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nikki Global Finance Ltd is ₹7.1 and ₹16.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nikki Global Finance Ltd?

Nikki Global Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.53%, 3 Years at 56.34%, 1 Year at 93.33%, 6 Month at 103.51%, 3 Month at 78.85% and 1 Month at 47.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nikki Global Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nikki Global Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.87 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 89.09 %

