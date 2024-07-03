Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹16.56
Prev. Close₹16.24
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹16.56
Day's Low₹16.56
52 Week's High₹16.24
52 Week's Low₹7.1
Book Value₹4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.66
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.42
3.42
3.42
3.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.09
-1.94
-1.96
-1.85
Net Worth
1.33
1.48
1.46
1.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.61
-1.93
1.7
-5.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Kumar Pandey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gyan Singh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shashwat Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kavita Awasthi
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Rahul Bahukhandi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Yugank Gadi
Summary
Nikki Global Finance Limited is a comprehensive credit institution that provides a wide range of diversified debt products. Nikki global Finance Limited was incorporated in 1986 as a high standard credit institution that helps in leveraging the experience of comprehensive practices and local economic development to meet and greet the ever-increasing credit requirements of Indian corporates and individuals. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of providing financial services and investments. It involves in the trade of derivatives; and jobbing in securities. It generates income as interest and dividend earned on investments, profit from derivative trading and from the sale of investments.The Company is expanding product offerings to cater to emerging customer needs, including customized financing solutions and sustainable finance initiatives. It is strengthening digital capabilities to enhance customer engagement, streamline processes, and drive operational efficiencies.
The Nikki Global Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.56 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nikki Global Finance Ltd is ₹5.66 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nikki Global Finance Ltd is 0 and 4.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nikki Global Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nikki Global Finance Ltd is ₹7.1 and ₹16.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nikki Global Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.53%, 3 Years at 56.34%, 1 Year at 93.33%, 6 Month at 103.51%, 3 Month at 78.85% and 1 Month at 47.50%.
