Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the period ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 & any other business with the permission of chair. Dear Sir/Madam, In connection to the aforesaid subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, the 7th of August, 2024 at its Registered Office at 3rd Floor, Eastern and Central Wing, 124 Thapar House, New Delhi- 110001, inter alia, has transacted the following businesses: ? Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; ? Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting Intimation about the appointment of the Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024