Nikki Global Finance Ltd Board Meeting

19.36
(1.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Nikki Glob.Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024 Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the period ended on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 & any other business with the permission of chair. Dear Sir/Madam, In connection to the aforesaid subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, the 7th of August, 2024 at its Registered Office at 3rd Floor, Eastern and Central Wing, 124 Thapar House, New Delhi- 110001, inter alia, has transacted the following businesses: ? Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; ? Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED ON 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202425 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting Intimation about the appointment of the Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve THE UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUERTER ENDED ON 31ST DECEMBER 2023 OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING FOR THE APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 31ST DECEMBER 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

