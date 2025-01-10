iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nikki Global Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

17.91
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nikki Global Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.42

3.42

3.42

3.42

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.09

-1.94

-1.96

-1.85

Net Worth

1.33

1.48

1.46

1.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0.51

0.51

0.51

0.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.84

1.99

1.97

2.08

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.75

0.75

0.75

0.75

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.85

-0.71

-0.73

-5.54

Inventories

0.06

0.05

0.06

0.06

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.47

0.65

0.49

0.55

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.87

5.86

5.88

0.94

Sundry Creditors

-4.35

-4.31

-4.17

-4.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.9

-2.96

-2.99

-2.99

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-0.08

0.05

0.03

-4.78

Nikki Glob.Fin. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nikki Global Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.