Nikki Global Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.42
3.42
3.42
3.42
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.09
-1.94
-1.96
-1.85
Net Worth
1.33
1.48
1.46
1.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0.51
0.51
0.51
0.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.84
1.99
1.97
2.08
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.85
-0.71
-0.73
-5.54
Inventories
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.06
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.47
0.65
0.49
0.55
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.87
5.86
5.88
0.94
Sundry Creditors
-4.35
-4.31
-4.17
-4.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.9
-2.96
-2.99
-2.99
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-0.08
0.05
0.03
-4.78
