Nikki Global Finance Ltd AGM

Nikki Glob.Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM20 Sep 20247 Aug 2024
Dear Sir/Madam, In connection to the aforesaid subject, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, the 7th of August, 2024 at its Registered Office at 3rd Floor, Eastern and Central Wing, 124 Thapar House, New Delhi- 110001, inter alia, has transacted the following businesses: ? Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; ? Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company was taken on record. OUTCOME/PROCEEDINGS OF 38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED VOTING RESULTS ALONG WITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT OF 38TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF NIKKI GLOBAL FINANCE LIMITED (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)

Nikki Glob.Fin.: Related News

No Record Found

