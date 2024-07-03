Nikki Global Finance Ltd Summary

Nikki Global Finance Limited is a comprehensive credit institution that provides a wide range of diversified debt products. Nikki global Finance Limited was incorporated in 1986 as a high standard credit institution that helps in leveraging the experience of comprehensive practices and local economic development to meet and greet the ever-increasing credit requirements of Indian corporates and individuals. Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of providing financial services and investments. It involves in the trade of derivatives; and jobbing in securities. It generates income as interest and dividend earned on investments, profit from derivative trading and from the sale of investments.The Company is expanding product offerings to cater to emerging customer needs, including customized financing solutions and sustainable finance initiatives. It is strengthening digital capabilities to enhance customer engagement, streamline processes, and drive operational efficiencies.