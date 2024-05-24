To the Members of
M/s NIKS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
We have audited the accompanying Financial
Statements of NIKS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (‘the Company?), which comprise the
Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the statement
of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the Financial Statements, including a
summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
OPINION
In our opinion and to the best of our
information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial
Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a
true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and total
income, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
BASIS FOR OPINION
We conducted our audit of the financial
statement in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of
the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the
Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements section of our
report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by
the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence
requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the
provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other
ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI?s Code of Ethics. We believe that the
audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our
audit opinion on the Financial Statements.
OTHER INFORMATION
The Company?s Management and Board of
Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the
information included in the Company?s annual report, but does not include the
financial statements and our auditors? report thereon. The Company?s annual
report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditor?s
report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and
we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit
of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information
identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other
information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge
obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the
Company?s annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement
therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and
take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.
MANAGEMENT?S RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company?s Board of Directors is
responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the
Act”) with respect to the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements
that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash
flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in
India, including the Accounting Standards
specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)
Rules, 2014.
This responsibility also includes maintenance
of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for
safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other
irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making
judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and
maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for
ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the
preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view
and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the Financial Statements,
management is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going
concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going
concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or
to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of
Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting
process.
AUDITOR?S RESPONSIBILITY
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable
assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material
misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that
includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a
guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material
misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are
considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be
expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these
Financial Statements.
We have taken into account the provisions of
the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be
included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made
thereunder.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the
Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require
that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain
reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements are free from material
misstatement.
An audit involves performing procedures to
obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Financial Statements.
The procedures selected depend on the Auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of
the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or
error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control
relevant to the company?s preparation of the Financial Statements that give a true
and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the
circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting
policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company?s
Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Financial Statements.
REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY
REQUIREMENTS
g) with respect to the other matters to be
included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with the requirements of section
197(16) of the Act, as amended:
In
our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to
us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance
with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.
h)
with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in
accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion
and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: -
(i)
The Company did not have any pending
litigations in its Financial Statements;
(ii)
(ii) The Company did not have any long term
contract including derivative contract which may lead to any foreseeable losses.
(iii)
(iii) There were no amounts which are required
to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the
period ended 31st March, 2024.
(iv)
(iv) The Company has not declared or paid any
dividend during the year.
(v)
(v) a. The Management has represented that, to
the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which
are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or
invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of
funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity
("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or
otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in
other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the
Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the
like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; b. The Management has represented, that, to
the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which
are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company
from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with
the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall,
whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in
any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate
Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the
Ultimate Beneficiaries;
(vi)
c. Based on the audit procedures that have been
considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice
that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of
Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.
(vii)
vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies
(Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which
has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company
with effect from April 1, 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the
company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a
feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, accordingly the same has been
operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.
2. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s
Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in
terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure B”
a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent
applicable.
|
For Jay Gupta and Associates
|
(Erstwhile Gupta Agarwal & Associates)
|
Chartered Accountants
|
Firm?s Registration No: 329001E
|
Jay Shanker Gupta
|
Partner
|
Place: Kolkata
|
Membership No: 059535
|
Date: 24.05.2024
|
UDIN: 24059535BKBIZE5152
ANNEXURE A to the Independent Auditor?s
Report
REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS
UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 (“THE ACT”)
We have audited the internal financial
controls over financial reporting of NIKS TECHNOLOGY LIMITED (“the Company”)
as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the
Company for the year ended on that date.
MANAGEMENT?S RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL
FINANCIAL CONTROLS
The Company?s management is responsible
for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control
over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential
components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI?).
These responsibilities include the design,
implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating
effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including
adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and
detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records,
and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the
Companies Act, 2013.
AUDITORS? RESPONSIBILITY
Our responsibility is to express an opinion
on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial
Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on
uditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies
Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both
applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of
Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we
comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable
assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was
established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material
respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to
obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over
financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial
controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal
financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness
exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal
control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s
judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial
Statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have
obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the
company?s internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.
MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER
FINANCIAL REPORTING
A companys internal financial control over
financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the
reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for
external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys
internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures
that
(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in
reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the
assets of the company;
(2) (2)
provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit
preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting
principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in
accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and
(3) (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding
prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the
companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.
INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL
CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
Because of the inherent limitations of
internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of
collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to
errors or frauds may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the
internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the
risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate
because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or
procedures may deteriorate.
OPINION
In our opinion, the company has, in all
material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting
and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively
as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria
established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated
in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
|
For Jay Gupta and Associates
|
(Erstwhile Gupta Agarwal & Associates)
|
Chartered Accountants
|
Firm?s Registration No: 329001E
|
Jay Shanker Gupta
|
Partner
|
Place: Kolkata
|
Membership No: 059535
|
Date: 24.05.2024
|
UDIN: 24059535BKBIZE5152
“Annexure B” to the Independent
Auditor?s Report
1. PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND
INTANGIBLE ASSETS [Clause 3(i)]:
(a) The company has maintained proper records
showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property,
Plant and Equipment.
(b) The company is maintaining proper records
showing full particulars of intangible assets.
(c) As explained to us, these Property, Plant
and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no
material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.
(d) The title deeds of immovable properties
are held in the name of the company.
(e) The Company has not revalued its
Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both
during the year.
(f) No proceedings have been initiated or are
pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the “Benami
Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.
2. INVENTORY [Clause 3(ii)]
a According to the information and
explanations given to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at
reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of
such verification by the management is appropriate; and no discrepancies of 10% or more in
the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.
b The company has not been sanctioned working
capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or
financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; hence reporting under
clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.
3. LOAN & INVESTMENT GIVEN BY COMPANY
[Clause 3(iii)]
The company has not made any investments
during the year. The Company has not granted secured/ unsecured loans/advances in nature
of loans, to companies/firms/Limited Liability Partnerships/ other parties, or stood
guarantee, or provided security to companies/ firms/ Limited Liability Partnerships/other
parties.
The Company has not granted secured/
unsecured loans/ advances in nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to
any parties. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and
(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
4. LOAN TO DIRECTORS AND INVESTMENT BY
COMPANY [Clause 3(iv)]
The Company has not granted any loans or made
any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under
Sections 185 and 186. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order are not
applicable to the Company.
5. DEPOSITS [Clause
3(v)]
According to the information and explanation
given to us the company has not accepted deposits from the public during the financial
year under audit. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(v) of the order is not applicable to the
company and hence not commented upon.
6. COST RECORDS [Clause 3(vi)]
As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost
Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section
148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.
7. STATUTORY DUES [Clause 3(vii)]
(a) The company is regular in depositing
undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance,
income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess
and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information
and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were
in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on
when they become payable.
(b) According to the information and
explanations given to us there are no dues of income tax or sales tax or service tax or
duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax which have not been deposited on
account of any dispute.
8. SURRENDERED OR DISCLOSED INCOME [Clause
3(viii)]
There are no such transactions which are not
recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during
the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
9. REPAYMENT DUES [Clause 3(ix)]
In our opinion and according to information
and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or
borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government.
According to the information and explanations
given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not
been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any
government authority.
In our opinion, and according to the
information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied for the
purposes for which they were obtained.
According to the information and explanations
given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the
financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis
have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.
The Company has not taken any funds from any
entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates
or joint ventures.
The Company has not raised loans during the
year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate
companies.
10. UTILISATION OF INTIAL AND FURTHER PUBLIC
OFFER [Clause 3(x)]
The Company has not raised any money by way
of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the
period. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to
the Company.
The Company has not made any preferential
allotment of 38600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 300/- each (incl.
premium of Rs. 290/-) vide Shareholder?s Resolution passed on October 23, 2023 and
allotted on November 23, 2023 further allotted 25,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each at a
price of Rs. 300/- each vide conversion of 25,000 Fully Convertible Share Warrants on
January 17, 2024 and issued 1,00,000 Fully Convertible Share Warrants of Rs. 300/- each
(Face Value- Rs. 10/- each) vide resolution passed at its meeting of Board of Directors
dated 23rd October, 2023, to be converted into equity shares before the expiry of 18
months from the date of its allotment. During the year the company received Rs.75.00 lakhs
as full amount for 25000 share warrants which were subsequently converted into 25000
equity share capital of Rs. 10/- each as mentioned above and received Rs. 75.00 lakhs
against 75000 share warrants at a price of Rs. 100/- each, which were pending for
conversion as on balance sheet date. The company utilized the money for its predetermined
objects.
11. FRAUD AND WHISTLE-BLOWER COMPLAINTS
[CLAUSE 3(xi)]
To the best of our knowledge and according to
the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the
Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.
During the course of our examination of the
books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted
auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to
us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13
of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the
Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not
applicable to the Company.
Whistle-blower complaints have not been
received during the year by the Company.
12. NIDHI COMPANY [Clause 3(xii)]
In our opinion and according to information
and explanations given to us, clause (xii) of para 3 to Companies (Auditors Report)
Order, 2020 w.r.t. Nidhi Company is not applicable to company. Accordingly, the paragraph
3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.
13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION [Clause
3(xiii)]
The Company has entered into transactions
with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act.
The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial
statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.
14. INTERNAT AUDIT:
[CLAUSE 3(xiv)]
The company have an internal audit system
commensurate with the size and nature of its business for the financial period ended March
31, 2024 and the report of Internal auditor has been produced before us.
15. NON CASH TRANSACTION [Clause 3(xv)]
In our opinion and according to information
and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions
with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xv) of the
order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.
16. REGISTER WITH RBI ACT, 1934 [Clause
3(xvi)]
The company is not required to be registered
under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the paragraph
3(xvi) of the order is not applicable to the company.
The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking
Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.
The Company is not a Core Investment Company
(CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.
17. CASH LOSSES [Clause 3(xvii)]
The Company has not incurred cash losses
during the period from 01st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024 and in the immediately
preceding financial year.
18. RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITORS [Clause
3(xviii)]
No auditor has resigned from the post of the
statutory auditors during the period under review.
19. MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY ON MEETING
LIABILITIES [Clause 3(xix)]
On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing
and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial
liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements, the auditor?s
knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no
material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of
meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due
within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.
20. TRANSFER TO FUND SPECIFIED UNDER SCHEDULE
VII OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013 [Clause 3(xx)]
The provision relating to transfer to fund
specified under schedule vii of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.
21. ADVERSE REMARKS IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS [Clause 3(xxi)]
The company is not required to prepare
consolidated financial statement for the F.Y. 2023-24.
|
For Jay Gupta and Associates
|
(Erstwhile Gupta Agarwal & Associates)
|
Chartered Accountants
|
Firm?s Registration No: 329001E
|
Jay Shanker Gupta
|
Partner
|
Place: Kolkata
|
Membership No: 059535
|
Date: 24.05.2024
|
UDIN: 24059535BKBIZE5152
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.