Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,085.6
|30.74
|14,75,148.55
|12,994
|1.79
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,801.75
|27.65
|7,63,476
|6,813
|2.5
|34,257
|199.29
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,839.5
|43.04
|5,08,133.79
|3,216
|2.78
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
565.5
|30.77
|2,94,114.13
|2,713.5
|0.18
|16,895.8
|120.74
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,792
|38.08
|1,73,448.26
|1,220.2
|1.11
|9,104.6
|684.53
No Record Found
