Niks Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

515.35
(-5.00%)
Sep 30, 2024

NIKS TECHNOLOGY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,085.6

30.7414,75,148.5512,9941.7953,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,801.75

27.657,63,4766,8132.534,257199.29

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,839.5

43.045,08,133.793,2162.7812,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

565.5

30.772,94,114.132,713.50.1816,895.8120.74

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,792

38.081,73,448.261,220.21.119,104.6684.53

