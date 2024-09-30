Niks Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.18
0.36
0.36
0.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.11
0.89
0.63
0.63
Net Worth
4.29
1.25
0.99
0.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0.16
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.45
1.25
0.99
0.99
Fixed Assets
0.7
0.83
0.74
0.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.01
0.01
0
Networking Capital
2.19
-0.59
-0.19
-0.38
Inventories
0.08
0.39
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.07
0.68
0.08
0.08
Debtor Days
77.71
Other Current Assets
1.1
0.08
0.11
0.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.74
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
9.71
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-1.74
-0.38
-0.56
Cash
1.54
1.01
0.43
0.83
Total Assets
4.45
1.26
0.99
1
