Niks Technology Ltd Balance Sheet

515.35
(-5.00%)
Sep 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.18

0.36

0.36

0.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.11

0.89

0.63

0.63

Net Worth

4.29

1.25

0.99

0.99

Minority Interest

Debt

0.16

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.45

1.25

0.99

0.99

Fixed Assets

0.7

0.83

0.74

0.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.01

0.01

0

Networking Capital

2.19

-0.59

-0.19

-0.38

Inventories

0.08

0.39

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.07

0.68

0.08

0.08

Debtor Days

77.71

Other Current Assets

1.1

0.08

0.11

0.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.74

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

9.71

Other Current Liabilities

-0.32

-1.74

-0.38

-0.56

Cash

1.54

1.01

0.43

0.83

Total Assets

4.45

1.26

0.99

1

