Niks Technology Ltd Share Price

515.35
(-5.00%)
Sep 30, 2024

  • Open515.35
  • Day's High515.35
  • 52 Wk High600.95
  • Prev. Close542.45
  • Day's Low515.35
  • 52 Wk Low 413.5
  • Turnover (lac)1.54
  • P/E49.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.28
  • EPS10.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Niks Technology Ltd KEY RATIOS

Niks Technology Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Niks Technology Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Niks Technology Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.37%

Non-Promoter- 45.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Niks Technology Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.18

0.36

0.36

0.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.11

0.89

0.63

0.63

Net Worth

4.29

1.25

0.99

0.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.37

0.22

0.16

0

yoy growth (%)

65.85

37.95

0

Raw materials

0

-0.1

-0.05

0

As % of sales

0

48.25

33.17

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.23

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.07

0

0

0

Working capital

0.42

0.04

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

65.85

37.95

0

Op profit growth

1,753.55

-31.97

-1,530.01

EBIT growth

11,578.31

167.14

-148.51

Net profit growth

8,266.75

319.08

-129.72

No Record Found

Niks Technology Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,085.6

30.7414,75,148.5512,9941.7953,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,801.75

27.657,63,4766,8132.534,257199.29

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,839.5

43.045,08,133.793,2162.7812,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

565.5

30.772,94,114.132,713.50.1816,895.8120.74

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,792

38.081,73,448.261,220.21.119,104.6684.53

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Niks Technology Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Manish Dixit

Non Executive Director

Keshav Das Sonakiya

Executive Director & CFO

Anamika Anand

Independent Director

Pankaj Kumar

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Niks Technology Ltd

Summary

Niks Technology Limited was originally incorporated as Niks Technology Private Limited on June 19, 2014 as a Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Bihar. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Niks Technology Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 05, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Patna, Bihar. The Company is promoted by Mr. Manish Dixit. The Company is engaged in software development and providing education services. Niks Technology Application development Company offers a range of services from outsourced application development and managed services to professional services that are enabled by experience, knowledge, proven methodologies, global talent and innovation. Niks Software Technology delivers products and solutions with increased levels of service and improved quality of outputs. The Company offer IT Services, IT Security Services and Training On Ethical Hacking / Embedded System & Robotics / Software Development / Networking & Communication and further offers superior information technology services in a timely and affordable manner. The Company started its operations way back in year 2014 in the name of Niks Technology Private Limited. The Company is an IT solution services enabling company implementing standard practices and maintaining quality services across all verticals; it is committed to deliver high quality services like D
Company FAQs

What is the Niks Technology Ltd share price today?

The Niks Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹515.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Niks Technology Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niks Technology Ltd is ₹21.90 Cr. as of 30 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Niks Technology Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Niks Technology Ltd is 49.22 and 6.19 as of 30 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Niks Technology Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niks Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niks Technology Ltd is ₹413.5 and ₹600.95 as of 30 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Niks Technology Ltd?

Niks Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.42%, 3 Years at 36.42%, 1 Year at 54.74%, 6 Month at 7.95%, 3 Month at 20.21% and 1 Month at 20.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Niks Technology Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Niks Technology Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.62 %

