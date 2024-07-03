Summary

Niks Technology Limited was originally incorporated as Niks Technology Private Limited on June 19, 2014 as a Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Bihar. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Niks Technology Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 05, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Patna, Bihar. The Company is promoted by Mr. Manish Dixit. The Company is engaged in software development and providing education services. Niks Technology Application development Company offers a range of services from outsourced application development and managed services to professional services that are enabled by experience, knowledge, proven methodologies, global talent and innovation. Niks Software Technology delivers products and solutions with increased levels of service and improved quality of outputs. The Company offer IT Services, IT Security Services and Training On Ethical Hacking / Embedded System & Robotics / Software Development / Networking & Communication and further offers superior information technology services in a timely and affordable manner. The Company started its operations way back in year 2014 in the name of Niks Technology Private Limited. The Company is an IT solution services enabling company implementing standard practices and maintaining quality services across all verticals; it is committed to deliver high quality services like D

