SectorIT - Software
Open₹515.35
Prev. Close₹542.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.54
Day's High₹515.35
Day's Low₹515.35
52 Week's High₹600.95
52 Week's Low₹413.5
Book Value₹83.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.9
P/E49.22
EPS10.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.18
0.36
0.36
0.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.11
0.89
0.63
0.63
Net Worth
4.29
1.25
0.99
0.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.37
0.22
0.16
0
yoy growth (%)
65.85
37.95
0
Raw materials
0
-0.1
-0.05
0
As % of sales
0
48.25
33.17
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.23
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
0
Working capital
0.42
0.04
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
65.85
37.95
0
Op profit growth
1,753.55
-31.97
-1,530.01
EBIT growth
11,578.31
167.14
-148.51
Net profit growth
8,266.75
319.08
-129.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,085.6
|30.74
|14,75,148.55
|12,994
|1.79
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,801.75
|27.65
|7,63,476
|6,813
|2.5
|34,257
|199.29
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,839.5
|43.04
|5,08,133.79
|3,216
|2.78
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
565.5
|30.77
|2,94,114.13
|2,713.5
|0.18
|16,895.8
|120.74
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,792
|38.08
|1,73,448.26
|1,220.2
|1.11
|9,104.6
|684.53
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Manish Dixit
Non Executive Director
Keshav Das Sonakiya
Executive Director & CFO
Anamika Anand
Independent Director
Pankaj Kumar
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Singh
Reports by Niks Technology Ltd
Summary
Niks Technology Limited was originally incorporated as Niks Technology Private Limited on June 19, 2014 as a Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Bihar. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Niks Technology Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 05, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Patna, Bihar. The Company is promoted by Mr. Manish Dixit. The Company is engaged in software development and providing education services. Niks Technology Application development Company offers a range of services from outsourced application development and managed services to professional services that are enabled by experience, knowledge, proven methodologies, global talent and innovation. Niks Software Technology delivers products and solutions with increased levels of service and improved quality of outputs. The Company offer IT Services, IT Security Services and Training On Ethical Hacking / Embedded System & Robotics / Software Development / Networking & Communication and further offers superior information technology services in a timely and affordable manner. The Company started its operations way back in year 2014 in the name of Niks Technology Private Limited. The Company is an IT solution services enabling company implementing standard practices and maintaining quality services across all verticals; it is committed to deliver high quality services like D
The Niks Technology Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹515.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Niks Technology Ltd is ₹21.90 Cr. as of 30 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Niks Technology Ltd is 49.22 and 6.19 as of 30 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Niks Technology Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Niks Technology Ltd is ₹413.5 and ₹600.95 as of 30 Sep ‘24
Niks Technology Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.42%, 3 Years at 36.42%, 1 Year at 54.74%, 6 Month at 7.95%, 3 Month at 20.21% and 1 Month at 20.84%.
