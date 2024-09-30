iifl-logo-icon 1
Niks Technology Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

515.35
(-5.00%)
Sep 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.37

0.22

0.16

0

yoy growth (%)

65.85

37.95

0

Raw materials

0

-0.1

-0.05

0

As % of sales

0

48.25

33.17

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.04

0

As % of sales

4.33

13.79

29.19

0

Other costs

-0.07

-0.07

-0.03

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.93

31.17

23.88

0

Operating profit

0.28

0.01

0.02

0

OPM

75.72

6.77

13.74

0

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.01

-0.02

0

Interest expense

0

-7.98

-8.69

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.23

0

0

0

Taxes

-0.07

0

0

0

Tax rate

-30.47

0

-30.89

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.16

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

8,266.75

319.08

-129.72

NPM

43.76

0.86

0.28

0

