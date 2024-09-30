Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.37
0.22
0.16
0
yoy growth (%)
65.85
37.95
0
Raw materials
0
-0.1
-0.05
0
As % of sales
0
48.25
33.17
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.04
0
As % of sales
4.33
13.79
29.19
0
Other costs
-0.07
-0.07
-0.03
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.93
31.17
23.88
0
Operating profit
0.28
0.01
0.02
0
OPM
75.72
6.77
13.74
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
0
Interest expense
0
-7.98
-8.69
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.23
0
0
0
Taxes
-0.07
0
0
0
Tax rate
-30.47
0
-30.89
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.16
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
8,266.75
319.08
-129.72
NPM
43.76
0.86
0.28
0
