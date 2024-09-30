Niks Technology Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.23
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.01
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.07
0
0
0
Working capital
0.42
0.04
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
0.53
0.02
-0.03
Capital expenditure
0.34
-0.04
0.1
Free cash flow
0.87
-0.01
0.06
Equity raised
0.8
0
0
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
-0.07
0
0.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1.61
-0.01
0.13
