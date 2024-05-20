|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Outcome of board meeting
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|ALLOTMENT OF 15,000 EQUITY SHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF 15,000 FULLY CONVERTIBLE EQUITY WARRANTS (WARRANTS) OUT OF 1,00,000 FULLY CONVERTIBLE EQUITY WARRANTS (WARRANTS)) ISSUED ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS.
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|Appointment of company Secretary
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Niks Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 20/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 20/05/2024 has been revised to 24/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024) Audited Financial Result for the half year and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|ALLOTMENT OF 25,000 EQUITY SIHARES PURSUANT TO CONVERSION OF 25.000 FULLY CONVERTIBLE EQUITY WARRANTS (WARRANTS) OUT OF 1,00,000 FULLY CONVERTIBLE EQUITY WARRANTS (WARRANTS)) ISSUED ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS.
|Board Meeting
|1 Dec 2023
|2 Dec 2023
|Revised Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)(LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|23 Nov 2023
|1 Dec 2023
|Allotment of 36800 Equity shares of the company
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2023
|1 Nov 2023
|Niks Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is schedule to be held at its registered office of the Company on Thursday the 9th November 2023 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2023 and other businesses. This is for your information and record. Thanking you Yours faithfully For Niks Technology Limited Niks Technology Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to our earlier letter dated November 01, 2023, regarding intimation of Board Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on today, i.e November 09, 2023 at the registered office of the company, to approve the following businesses: i. Unaudited Half-Yearly Financial Result for 30th September, 2023. ii. Any other agenda with permission of chair. We hereby further inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Niks Technology Limited. (the Company) has been postponed and rescheduled on Saturday, November 11, 2023. In terms of the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with the Companys Code of Conduct of the Company, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed for all Designated Persons and their immediate relative(s) until 48 hrs after the announcement of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/11/2023) Unaudited half yearly financial results for 30.09.2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 11th November, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2023)
