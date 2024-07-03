Niks Technology Ltd Summary

Niks Technology Limited was originally incorporated as Niks Technology Private Limited on June 19, 2014 as a Private Limited Company with Registrar of Companies, Bihar. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Niks Technology Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon conversion dated March 05, 2021 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Patna, Bihar. The Company is promoted by Mr. Manish Dixit. The Company is engaged in software development and providing education services. Niks Technology Application development Company offers a range of services from outsourced application development and managed services to professional services that are enabled by experience, knowledge, proven methodologies, global talent and innovation. Niks Software Technology delivers products and solutions with increased levels of service and improved quality of outputs. The Company offer IT Services, IT Security Services and Training On Ethical Hacking / Embedded System & Robotics / Software Development / Networking & Communication and further offers superior information technology services in a timely and affordable manner. The Company started its operations way back in year 2014 in the name of Niks Technology Private Limited. The Company is an IT solution services enabling company implementing standard practices and maintaining quality services across all verticals; it is committed to deliver high quality services like Digital Marketing, Software development, mobile app development, website development. Moreover, the Company provide classroom training and certification courses to students during their summer and winter breaks. This training is been provided through online and offline mode. The evaluation team ensures adaptation of the best -of-breed tools and technologies for effective service to clients. The Company is an ISO 9001:2000 certified company. It provide job oriented courses with 100% job assistance. It provide on- the-job training. The institute conducts practical workshops from time to time. After completion of successful training in any field, it provide all the necessary information about job opportunities. The Company has been steadily diversifying as well as adding new products to its portfolio, besides adding additional infrastructure. It carter the need of students through skill enhancement and value addition courses. The Company provide the courses at its education centers. It provide an improved product mix to customers and their preferences thereby targeting a wider customer base. The Company have launched courses like ethical hacking & cyber security, embedded system & robotics, digital marketing, Android application development, Internet of Things (IoTs) and machine learning.The Company launched a public issue of 1,00,200 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 2.01 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 33,200 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 0.66 Crore and 67,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1.35 Crore in March, 2021. In 2023-24, the following additions were made in the object clause of the Memorandum of Association of Company:- a. To carry on business of Manufacturing, Repairing, Trading of Commercial, Agricultural Drone, Providing Rental Service of Drone for Agricultural, Security and Surveillance, Delivery Drones, Transportation drones, Drone Spray Services, AMC Charges, Healthcare sector, construction, Telecommunication and Event Videography etc. b. To carry on business as agent, franchisee, distributor and dealer of all kinds of products for the consumer market and of operating, establishing, providing and managing ecommerce and m-commerce websites, direct to home and mail order services for all categories of products and services, and dealing in all kinds of goods, materials and items in India or in any other part of the world.