The Members

NILE LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone IND-AS financial Nile Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid IND-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit and loss statement including statement of Other comprehensive statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. Auditors Response 1 Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenues and other related balances. We have performed the following audit procedures in relation to revenue recognition: Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when significant risks and rewards in respect of ownership of products are transferred to customers. Revenue from domestic sale of products is recognized on dispatch of products. Revenue from export sales is recognized on shipment of products. Assessing the appropriateness of the companys revenue recognition policies with the respective Accounting Standards. Revenue from products is stated exclusive of Goods and Service Tax (GST), returns and applicable trade discounts and allowances. Understanding the Revenue recognition policy, evaluating the design and implementation of companys control in respect of revenue recognition. Revenue from services is recognized as per the terms of contract with customers when the related services are performed or the agreed milestones are achieved. Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end, including examination of credit notes issued after the year end to determine whether revenue was recognised in the correct period. Revenue from sale of Wind Power is recognized as per terms of PPA on supply of power. Testing the effectiveness of such controls over off at year-end. 2 Provision , Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets We have reviewed the contingent liabilities and provisions as on 31.03.2024 and validated the correctness of the reporting policy applied by the management as per the relevant accounting standards as notified. Provisions involving substantial degree of estimation in measurement are recognized when there is a present obligation as a result of past events and it is probable that there will be an outflow of resources. Contingent Liabilities are not recognized but are disclosed in the notes to accounts. Contingent Assets are neither recognized nor disclosed in the financial statements. 3 Employee Benefits as per IND AS -19 The company has classified various benefits to employees into Defined Contribution Plan and Defined Benefit Plan. Defined Contribution Plan consists of contribution to Provident Fund. Defined Benefit Plan consists of Gratuity and Leave Encashment. As per the IND-AS 19 we have transferred the Actuarial Gain/Loss on Defined Obligation to Other Comprehensive Income which shall not be reclassified to Profit and Loss Statement as per the Actuarial Valuation Report.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. cover the otherOuropinion information thestandalonefinancial and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financialstatements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. The said other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Audit Report. When the information is furnished to us, we read the same and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the same to those charged with governance and the shareholders.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") statements that give a true and fair withrespecttothe preparationofthesestandaloneIND-ASfinancial view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, cash flows and the statement of changes in equity of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards

(IND-AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the companies

(Indian Accounting Standards)Rules,2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements .

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risk, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section l43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding , among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding in dependence , and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our in dependence and where applicable , related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

A. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 (‘ the order ‘), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Subsection 11 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and

4 of the order to the extent applicable.

B. 1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive income, the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid IND-AS statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with

Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March,

2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

2. (i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: (a) The Company has disclosed impact of pending litigation in Notes on IND-AS Financial Statements under ‘contingent liabilities and commitments to the extent not provided for.

(b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from

1 April 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31

March 2024.

(ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) The Management has represented , that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Company shall, whether , directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the

Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iv) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule ll (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note 11 to the standalone statements: The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the

Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Gokhale & Co

Chartered Accountants FRN: 000942S

Padam Kumar Kaliya

Partner Membership No. 243378 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30th May,2024 UDIN: 24243378BKBNYZ4112

Annexure-A to the Auditors Report dated May 30, 2024 issued to the Members of Nile Limited

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (i) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right to use Assets.

(b) The fixed assets have been physically verified by the management according to a phased programme cover all assets on rotation basis. In respect of assets verified according to this programme, which is reasonable, no material discrepancies were noticed.

(c) The title deeds of the immovable property (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreement are duly executed in the favour of the lessee) are held in name of the company except the details of the Immovable Properties reported below:

Relevant line item in the Balance Sheet Description of item of Property Gross Carrying value Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter,director or relative of promoter/director or employee of promoter/director Property held since which date Property Plant and Equipment Land Building 1.53 lakhs 3.74 lakhs Government of Andhra Pradesh No 18-03-1997

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and in our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed in physical verification between the physical stocks and the book stocks.

(b) The Quarterly Statements given to the Financial institutions related to Inventory were having no material difference with the Inventory reported in the Financial Statements for the Working Capital Loans sanctioned.

(iii) Investments, Guarantees, Security Provided and Granting of Loans or Advances in the nature of Loans: a. During the year, the aggregate Loan of Rs Nil has been released to its wholly owned Subsidiary – Nile Li-Cycle Private Limited and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans is Rs 1.66 Crores. The company has provided corporate guarantee for the loan sanctioned to its wholly owned subsidiary – Nile Li Cycle Private Limited (mentioned in the Notes to Accounts as Contingent Liability – refer note 36). No loans, guarantees or Investment or Security or Advance were granted to any Company or Firm or Limited Liability Partnership or any other than its Subsidiaries. b. The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest. c. In respect of the loans granted, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. d. In respect of the loans granted, no amount is overdue. e. No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans were granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. f. The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment other than mentioned in (a) above.

(iv) The company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans given and investments made The company has not entered into any transaction covered under section 185 of the Act.. (v) The Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence, compliance with the directives issued by the RBI and the relevant provisions of Companies Act and the Rules made thereunder is not applicable.

(vi) As per the information and explanation furnished to us, maintenance of Cost records has been specified by the

Government U/s. 148(1) of the Act for this Company and we are of the opinion that, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained by the Company. However, we have not conducted any audit of the same.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, amounts deducted or accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, Goods and service Tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities and there are no such amounts outstanding due for a period of more than six months as at the Balance Sheet date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, following are the details of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes. Apart from this there are no other disputed dues of income tax or duty of customs or duties of excise pending payment :

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Central Excise Excise duty payable 1664.64 Nov 2009 to June Custom Excise and Service Tax An amount of Rs 124.84 lakhs has been pre deposited for the appeal before CESTAT. Act,1944 under the Act 2017 Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Detailed reasoning is as mentioned in Notes to Accounts under "Contingent Liabilities".

(viii) There are no such transactions that have not been recorded in the books of account and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (ix) a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. b. The Company is not a declared willful defaulter by any Bank or Financial institution or other Lender. c. The company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; d. The funds raised from the Financial Institutions for Short term basis were not utilized for Long Term purposes. e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint or associate companies.

(x) During the year no money was raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) by company nor the company has made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures and hence this reporting clause is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government , during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company Accordingly paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the company transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system that commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable. Hence, compliance to the provision of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. (xvi) a. As per the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve

India. d. The companys Group Companies has no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any Cash Losses during the year or immediately previous year under audit. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans ,we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) (a). The company is not required to transfer any amount to a fundspecifiedin Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with Second proviso to Sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act.

(b). There are no amounts remaining unspent U/s.135(5) of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, which is required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with the provisions of Section 135(6) of the Act.

For Gokhale & Co

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No 000942S

Padam Kumar Kaliya

Partner Membership No 243378 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30th May,2024 UDIN: 24243378BKBNYZ4112

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of the company under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements of Nile Limited (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND-AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on "the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the

Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financialstatements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financialreporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(i) pertain to the maintenanceofrecordsthat,inreasonabledetail,accuratelyandfairlyreflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

(iv) also provide reasonable assurance by the internal auditors through their internal audit reports given to the organisation time to time.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company essential components of Internal Financial Control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Gokhale & Co

Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No 000942S

Sd/-

Padam Kumar Kaliya

Partner Membership No 243378

Place: Hyderabad Date:30th May,2024

UDIN: 24243378BKBNYZ4112