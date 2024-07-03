SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹1,878.5
Prev. Close₹1,841.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹203.79
Day's High₹1,918
Day's Low₹1,660.1
52 Week's High₹2,798
52 Week's Low₹907.1
Book Value₹829.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)509.61
P/E15.14
EPS121.64
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
227.66
196.98
174.87
151.23
Net Worth
230.66
199.98
177.87
154.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
536.4
592.67
633.12
579.35
yoy growth (%)
-9.49
-6.38
9.27
36.23
Raw materials
-430.67
-496.86
-533.29
-471.27
As % of sales
80.28
83.83
84.23
81.34
Employee costs
-8.46
-8.14
-8.03
-6.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.73
13.49
35.48
40.27
Depreciation
-3.52
-3.65
-3.87
-3.41
Tax paid
-4.96
-2.56
-12.43
-13.94
Working capital
34.8
-16.06
62.24
22.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.49
-6.38
9.27
36.23
Op profit growth
15.64
-53.1
-12.52
175.19
EBIT growth
19.23
-58
-13.74
174.1
Net profit growth
25.98
-52.56
-12.44
272.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
837.62
806.32
702.48
536.41
592.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
837.62
806.32
702.48
536.41
592.67
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.19
0.15
0.16
0.24
0.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
V. Ramesh
Independent Director
S V Narasimha Rao
Managing Director
Sandeep Ramesh
Independent Director
Sridar Swamy
Independent Director
Suketu Shah
Non Executive Director
V Rajeswari
Independent Director
Yeswanth Nama Venkateswwaralu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajani K
Independent Director
Venkateswarlu Jonnalagadda
Independent Director
Shanti Sree Bolleni
Reports by NILE Ltd
Summary
In technical collaboration with Hakko Sangyo, Japan, NILE Ltd was incorporated in May, 1984. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Pure Lead for battery consumption.NILE manufacture stainless steel glass-lined reactors, which meet some critical very-low-temperature applications. To further streamline its operations and improve volumes and profit margins, NILE embarked on a backward intregration project to build its own fabrication facilities, and commissioned them in Apr.95.In Aug.95, it put up a 2-MW wind farm in Anantpur district, AP, part-financed by a public issue in Feb.95. It is trying to reduce costs and increase margins through captive power generation. A new 800-kW electric furnace is being commissioned which is expected to reduce costs by increasing the manufacturing capacity. It will also enable the company to manufacture glass-lined reactors of volumes upto 2500 ltr. The company has signed a know how licencing contract with an Italian company for manufacture of glass lined Nutvsch Filers and Filter Dryers. The company has started fabrication of Pressure Vessels for better utilisation of existing plant & machinery.Companys second Lead Re-cycling Unit near Tirupati having 20000 MT capacity started commercial production in June, 2009. The capacity of Lead Recycling Plant at Choutuppal doubled to 12000 TPA.In 2012, the capacity of the Lead Recycling Plant at Tirupati enhanced from 20000 to 50000 TPA. The Glass Line Equipment division at Nacharam, Hyde
Read More
The NILE Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1698.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NILE Ltd is ₹509.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NILE Ltd is 15.14 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NILE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NILE Ltd is ₹907.1 and ₹2798 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NILE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.21%, 3 Years at 48.28%, 1 Year at 99.85%, 6 Month at 19.83%, 3 Month at -15.71% and 1 Month at -4.08%.
