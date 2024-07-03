iifl-logo-icon 1
NILE Ltd Share Price

1,698.7
(-7.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,878.5
  • Day's High1,918
  • 52 Wk High2,798
  • Prev. Close1,841.65
  • Day's Low1,660.1
  • 52 Wk Low 907.1
  • Turnover (lac)203.79
  • P/E15.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value829.1
  • EPS121.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)509.61
  • Div. Yield0.16
No Records Found

NILE Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

1,878.5

Prev. Close

1,841.65

Turnover(Lac.)

203.79

Day's High

1,918

Day's Low

1,660.1

52 Week's High

2,798

52 Week's Low

907.1

Book Value

829.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

509.61

P/E

15.14

EPS

121.64

Divi. Yield

0.16

NILE Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

NILE Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

NILE Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 49.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NILE Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

227.66

196.98

174.87

151.23

Net Worth

230.66

199.98

177.87

154.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

536.4

592.67

633.12

579.35

yoy growth (%)

-9.49

-6.38

9.27

36.23

Raw materials

-430.67

-496.86

-533.29

-471.27

As % of sales

80.28

83.83

84.23

81.34

Employee costs

-8.46

-8.14

-8.03

-6.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.73

13.49

35.48

40.27

Depreciation

-3.52

-3.65

-3.87

-3.41

Tax paid

-4.96

-2.56

-12.43

-13.94

Working capital

34.8

-16.06

62.24

22.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.49

-6.38

9.27

36.23

Op profit growth

15.64

-53.1

-12.52

175.19

EBIT growth

19.23

-58

-13.74

174.1

Net profit growth

25.98

-52.56

-12.44

272.61

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

837.62

806.32

702.48

536.41

592.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

837.62

806.32

702.48

536.41

592.67

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.19

0.15

0.16

0.24

0.26

NILE Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NILE Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

V. Ramesh

Independent Director

S V Narasimha Rao

Managing Director

Sandeep Ramesh

Independent Director

Sridar Swamy

Independent Director

Suketu Shah

Non Executive Director

V Rajeswari

Independent Director

Yeswanth Nama Venkateswwaralu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajani K

Independent Director

Venkateswarlu Jonnalagadda

Independent Director

Shanti Sree Bolleni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NILE Ltd

Summary

In technical collaboration with Hakko Sangyo, Japan, NILE Ltd was incorporated in May, 1984. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Pure Lead for battery consumption.NILE manufacture stainless steel glass-lined reactors, which meet some critical very-low-temperature applications. To further streamline its operations and improve volumes and profit margins, NILE embarked on a backward intregration project to build its own fabrication facilities, and commissioned them in Apr.95.In Aug.95, it put up a 2-MW wind farm in Anantpur district, AP, part-financed by a public issue in Feb.95. It is trying to reduce costs and increase margins through captive power generation. A new 800-kW electric furnace is being commissioned which is expected to reduce costs by increasing the manufacturing capacity. It will also enable the company to manufacture glass-lined reactors of volumes upto 2500 ltr. The company has signed a know how licencing contract with an Italian company for manufacture of glass lined Nutvsch Filers and Filter Dryers. The company has started fabrication of Pressure Vessels for better utilisation of existing plant & machinery.Companys second Lead Re-cycling Unit near Tirupati having 20000 MT capacity started commercial production in June, 2009. The capacity of Lead Recycling Plant at Choutuppal doubled to 12000 TPA.In 2012, the capacity of the Lead Recycling Plant at Tirupati enhanced from 20000 to 50000 TPA. The Glass Line Equipment division at Nacharam, Hyde
Company FAQs

What is the NILE Ltd share price today?

The NILE Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1698.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of NILE Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NILE Ltd is ₹509.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NILE Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NILE Ltd is 15.14 and 2.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NILE Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NILE Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NILE Ltd is ₹907.1 and ₹2798 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NILE Ltd?

NILE Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.21%, 3 Years at 48.28%, 1 Year at 99.85%, 6 Month at 19.83%, 3 Month at -15.71% and 1 Month at -4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NILE Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NILE Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.40 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 49.34 %

