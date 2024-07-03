Summary

In technical collaboration with Hakko Sangyo, Japan, NILE Ltd was incorporated in May, 1984. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacture of Pure Lead for battery consumption.NILE manufacture stainless steel glass-lined reactors, which meet some critical very-low-temperature applications. To further streamline its operations and improve volumes and profit margins, NILE embarked on a backward intregration project to build its own fabrication facilities, and commissioned them in Apr.95.In Aug.95, it put up a 2-MW wind farm in Anantpur district, AP, part-financed by a public issue in Feb.95. It is trying to reduce costs and increase margins through captive power generation. A new 800-kW electric furnace is being commissioned which is expected to reduce costs by increasing the manufacturing capacity. It will also enable the company to manufacture glass-lined reactors of volumes upto 2500 ltr. The company has signed a know how licencing contract with an Italian company for manufacture of glass lined Nutvsch Filers and Filter Dryers. The company has started fabrication of Pressure Vessels for better utilisation of existing plant & machinery.Companys second Lead Re-cycling Unit near Tirupati having 20000 MT capacity started commercial production in June, 2009. The capacity of Lead Recycling Plant at Choutuppal doubled to 12000 TPA.In 2012, the capacity of the Lead Recycling Plant at Tirupati enhanced from 20000 to 50000 TPA. The Glass Line Equipment division at Nacharam, Hyde

Read More