NILE Ltd Board Meeting

NILE CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
NILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 7th November 2024 (Thursday) at 11 a.m. inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 and to consider the declaration of an Interim dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 and fix the record date for the same. The Board of Directors, inter alia, took the following decisions in the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September, 2024 and noted the Limited Review Report given by the Auditors thereon. 2. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs.4/-(40%) per share on 30,01,900 equity shares for FY 2024-25 3. 15th November, 2024 is fixed as record date for the purpose of payment of the Interim dividend. 4. Approved the Incorporation of the Wholly Owned Subsidiary (Outside India). 5. Approved the amendment of the Code of Conduct Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
NILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve -unaudited financial results - AGM Notice - Noting of the quarterly reports - Reconstitution of the Board Committees - Appointment of Director - Approval of the Directors report - Approval of the Secretarial Audit Report - Appointment of Secretarial Auditor - Internal Audit Report - Appointment of the Cost Auditor - Subsidiary Company minutes noting - Related Party transactions - other items 1. Approval of the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Approved and fixed 28th September, 2024 as the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 3. Appointment of Smt. Shathi Sree Bolleni as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director. 4. Appointment of Cost Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 5. Status of the Nile Li-Cycle Private Limited, Wholly-owned subsidiary. 6. Approval of the Directors Report for the FY 2023-24. 7. Reconstitution of the Board Committees (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
NILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 30th May 2024 (Thursday) inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Further in continuation of earlier intimation about the closure of the trading window will be closed till 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting for Directors Designated employees and their dependents and family members in connection with the declaration of financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Approval of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed a copy of the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, and Audit Report thereon issued by M/s. Gokhale & Co, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company, which was duly placed and approved by the Audit Committee and Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2024 at 10.20 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Meeting of the Independent Directors Meeting of the Company held on 30.03.2024 at 10.30 A.M. through Zoom pursuant to Schedule IV (vii) (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(3) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting13 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
NILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - Financial Results - 31.12.2023. - Limited review Report. - Appointment of Director. - Noting of the Resignation of the Director. - Reconstitution of the Board Committees. - Postal ballot notice e-voting platform cutoff date scrutiniser appointment. - previous board and committee meeting minutes. - Subsidiary companies minutes. - Investment in subsidiaries. - Related Party Transactions details. - Sitting fee increase. - circular resolutions confirmation. - Quarterly reports filed with BSE. - Transfer of shares and unclaimed dividends to IEPF. - CSR Expenditure noting. - Certifications from the CEO CFO and CS. - Internal Audit Report approval. Approval of the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

