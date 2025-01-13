NILE Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
227.66
196.98
174.87
151.23
Net Worth
230.66
199.98
177.87
154.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0.92
16.43
49.71
51.94
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.55
1.45
1.33
1.44
Total Liabilities
233.13
217.86
228.91
207.61
Fixed Assets
39.2
39.17
39.56
38.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.51
9.91
8.3
0.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.09
0.11
0.11
Networking Capital
168.97
159.64
180.83
168.52
Inventories
102
78.99
116.38
82.42
Inventory Days
56.08
Sundry Debtors
57.85
80.13
60.67
83.12
Debtor Days
56.55
Other Current Assets
16.94
10.07
13.29
13.39
Sundry Creditors
-1.25
-3.52
-2.49
-4.55
Creditor Days
3.09
Other Current Liabilities
-6.57
-6.03
-7.02
-5.86
Cash
9.36
9.06
0.11
0.21
Total Assets
233.13
217.87
228.91
207.6
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.