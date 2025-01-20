iifl-logo-icon 1
NILE Ltd Key Ratios

1,719
(-2.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:45:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.49

Op profit growth

15.64

EBIT growth

19.23

Net profit growth

25.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.61

3.61

EBIT margin

4

3.03

Net profit margin

2.56

1.84

RoCE

11.55

RoNW

2.33

RoA

1.85

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

45.88

36.42

Dividend per share

0

1

Cash EPS

34.14

24.23

Book value per share

513.77

469.26

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.47

4.58

P/CEPS

8.69

6.89

P/B

0.57

0.35

EV/EBIDTA

5.63

3.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

6.58

Tax payout

-26.5

-19.01

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

48.94

Inventory days

50.07

Creditor days

-2.88

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-7.83

-3.98

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.15

Net debt / op. profit

2.08

0.99

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-80.28

-83.83

Employee costs

-1.57

-1.37

Other costs

-13.51

-11.17

