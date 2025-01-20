Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.49
Op profit growth
15.64
EBIT growth
19.23
Net profit growth
25.98
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.61
3.61
EBIT margin
4
3.03
Net profit margin
2.56
1.84
RoCE
11.55
RoNW
2.33
RoA
1.85
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
45.88
36.42
Dividend per share
0
1
Cash EPS
34.14
24.23
Book value per share
513.77
469.26
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.47
4.58
P/CEPS
8.69
6.89
P/B
0.57
0.35
EV/EBIDTA
5.63
3.29
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
6.58
Tax payout
-26.5
-19.01
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
48.94
Inventory days
50.07
Creditor days
-2.88
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-7.83
-3.98
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.15
Net debt / op. profit
2.08
0.99
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-80.28
-83.83
Employee costs
-1.57
-1.37
Other costs
-13.51
-11.17
