|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
536.4
592.67
633.12
579.35
yoy growth (%)
-9.49
-6.38
9.27
36.23
Raw materials
-430.67
-496.86
-533.29
-471.27
As % of sales
80.28
83.83
84.23
81.34
Employee costs
-8.46
-8.14
-8.03
-6.69
As % of sales
1.57
1.37
1.26
1.15
Other costs
-72.5
-66.24
-46.12
-49.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.51
11.17
7.28
8.48
Operating profit
24.76
21.41
45.66
52.2
OPM
4.61
3.61
7.21
9.01
Depreciation
-3.52
-3.65
-3.87
-3.41
Interest expense
-2.74
-4.51
-7.4
-9.45
Other income
0.23
0.25
1.1
0.93
Profit before tax
18.73
13.49
35.48
40.27
Taxes
-4.96
-2.56
-12.43
-13.94
Tax rate
-26.5
-19.01
-35.05
-34.63
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.77
10.93
23.04
26.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.77
10.93
23.04
26.32
yoy growth (%)
25.98
-52.56
-12.44
272.61
NPM
2.56
1.84
3.64
4.54
