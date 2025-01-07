iifl-logo-icon 1
NILE Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,804
(7.50%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

536.4

592.67

633.12

579.35

yoy growth (%)

-9.49

-6.38

9.27

36.23

Raw materials

-430.67

-496.86

-533.29

-471.27

As % of sales

80.28

83.83

84.23

81.34

Employee costs

-8.46

-8.14

-8.03

-6.69

As % of sales

1.57

1.37

1.26

1.15

Other costs

-72.5

-66.24

-46.12

-49.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.51

11.17

7.28

8.48

Operating profit

24.76

21.41

45.66

52.2

OPM

4.61

3.61

7.21

9.01

Depreciation

-3.52

-3.65

-3.87

-3.41

Interest expense

-2.74

-4.51

-7.4

-9.45

Other income

0.23

0.25

1.1

0.93

Profit before tax

18.73

13.49

35.48

40.27

Taxes

-4.96

-2.56

-12.43

-13.94

Tax rate

-26.5

-19.01

-35.05

-34.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.77

10.93

23.04

26.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.77

10.93

23.04

26.32

yoy growth (%)

25.98

-52.56

-12.44

272.61

NPM

2.56

1.84

3.64

4.54

