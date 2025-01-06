NILE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.73
13.49
35.48
40.27
Depreciation
-3.52
-3.65
-3.87
-3.41
Tax paid
-4.96
-2.56
-12.43
-13.94
Working capital
34.8
-16.06
62.24
22.78
Other operating items
Operating
45.05
-8.78
81.4
45.68
Capital expenditure
11.03
0.42
3.5
1.47
Free cash flow
56.08
-8.36
84.9
47.15
Equity raised
275.32
244.38
192.54
141.65
Investing
0.33
0.02
0
0
Financing
65.7
62.88
62.48
26.23
Dividends paid
0
0
1.5
0.9
Net in cash
397.43
298.92
341.43
215.94
