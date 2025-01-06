iifl-logo-icon 1
NILE Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,678.1
(-8.88%)
Jan 6, 2025

NILE FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.73

13.49

35.48

40.27

Depreciation

-3.52

-3.65

-3.87

-3.41

Tax paid

-4.96

-2.56

-12.43

-13.94

Working capital

34.8

-16.06

62.24

22.78

Other operating items

Operating

45.05

-8.78

81.4

45.68

Capital expenditure

11.03

0.42

3.5

1.47

Free cash flow

56.08

-8.36

84.9

47.15

Equity raised

275.32

244.38

192.54

141.65

Investing

0.33

0.02

0

0

Financing

65.7

62.88

62.48

26.23

Dividends paid

0

0

1.5

0.9

Net in cash

397.43

298.92

341.43

215.94

