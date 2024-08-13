This is to inform that 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Saturday, September, 2024 at 10.30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company, at Plot No.38 & 40 , APIIC Industrial Park, Gajulamandyam Village, Renigunta Mandal, Tirupati Dist, Andhra Pradesh-517520. Please find the enclosed 40th Annual Report 2023-24. 1. Approval of the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Approved and fixed 28th September, 2024 as the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2023-24. 3. Appointment of Smt. Shathi Sree Bolleni as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director. 4. Appointment of Cost Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 5. Status of the Nile Li-Cycle Private Limited, Wholly-owned subsidiary. 6. Approval of the Directors Report for the FY 2023-24. 7. Reconstitution of the Board Committees (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Please find the enclosed proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2024 as per Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Please find the enclosed proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 28th September, 2024 as per Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024) Please find attached Scrutinizer Report on the voting for the resolutions passed in the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th September,2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)