NILE Ltd Dividend

1,758.95
(6.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:47:00 PM

NILE CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend7 Nov 202422 Nov 202422 Nov 2024440Interim
The Board of Directors, inter alia, took the following decisions in the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs.4/-(40%) per share on 30,01,900 equity shares for FY 2024-25 In continuation to the earlier intimation of the record date on 7th November, 2024, the Board declared the Interim Dividend of Rs.4/-(40%) per share on 30,01,900 equity shares for FY 2024-25 in its meeting held on 7th November, 2024 and fixed 22nd November, 2024 as the record date for payment of Interim dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

