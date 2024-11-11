|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|4
|40
|Interim
|The Board of Directors, inter alia, took the following decisions in the Board Meeting held on 7th November, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. and concluded at 1.00 p.m. Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs.4/-(40%) per share on 30,01,900 equity shares for FY 2024-25 In continuation to the earlier intimation of the record date on 7th November, 2024, the Board declared the Interim Dividend of Rs.4/-(40%) per share on 30,01,900 equity shares for FY 2024-25 in its meeting held on 7th November, 2024 and fixed 22nd November, 2024 as the record date for payment of Interim dividend. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.