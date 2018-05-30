TO THE MEMBERS OF NIMBUS FOODS INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of NIMBUS FOODS INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the India Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

4. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

5. We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act and other applicable authoritative pronouncement issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

6. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

7. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

8. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the standalone Ind AS financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India;

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018;

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss (comprising of other comprehensive income), of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date and

d) Changes in equity for the year ended on that date. Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

10. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2018, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls,

f) system over financial reporting and such internal financial control over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company and our separate Report in Annexure A.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As informed to us, the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial positions;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

Place: Ahmedabad For, B. S. Rajput & Associates Date: 30/05/2018 Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 119760W) Bhupendra Singh Rajput Partner (M. No. 106729)

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 10(f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of NIMBUS FOODS INDUSTRIES LIMITED on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2018 Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act 1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NIMBUS FOODS INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting, were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Ahmedabad For, B. S. Rajput & Associates Date: 30/05/2018 Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 119760W) Bhupendra Singh Rajput Partner (M. No. 106729)

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

ANNEXURE OF THE AUDITORS REPORT

TO THE MEMBERS OF

Nimbus Foods Industries Limited

(Referred to in paragraph 5(i) of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of Fixed Assets :

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets on the basis of available information.

b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year and also there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(ii) In respect of Inventories :

a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and the book records were not material.

(iii) In respect of Loans & Advances granted during the year :

The company has granted loan to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act.

a) The receipt or the principal amount and interest are regular.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us there is no overdue amounts of loans granted to companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act., 2013.

(iv) In respect of loans, investments guarantees, and security the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits in contravention of Directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable . No order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other

(vi) It has been explained to us that the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed under section 148(1) of the Act.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues :

a) According to the records of the company the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues of sales tax, income tax, custom duty, wealth tax, excise duty and Cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders

(ix) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and term loans

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated

(xi) The Managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act..

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company hence this clause is not applicable.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, All transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards

(xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934