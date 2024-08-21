Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.71
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.7
Day's Low₹0.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.12
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.11
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
7.31
7.31
7.31
7.31
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.2
8.18
8.17
7.98
Net Worth
15.51
15.49
15.48
15.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
7.65
9.16
12.3
15.05
yoy growth (%)
-16.44
-25.51
-18.24
12.95
Raw materials
-4.32
-5.42
-7.19
-9.2
As % of sales
56.42
59.2
58.49
61.15
Employee costs
-1.21
-1.1
-1.6
-1.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.03
0.03
0.3
0.45
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.26
-0.22
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
-0.11
-0.15
Working capital
0
0.14
0.5
-0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-16.44
-25.51
-18.24
12.95
Op profit growth
-2.77
-10.49
-20.24
13.26
EBIT growth
10.66
-39.73
-15.26
16.42
Net profit growth
270.34
-96.5
-37.32
56.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Amit Jogendra Khaksa
Director
Sharad Khandelwal
Director
Priti Wadhwani
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shailesh Haribabu Shrivastava
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Apr.95 by Niraj Delhiwala and Shyamkishor Delhiwala, Matrix Software Systems has taken up a project for the establishment of 100 integrated training centres for imparting education and training in the field of computer sciences and management. The company envisages providing of necessary inputs like education material, guidance notes, computer equipments to the franchisee. The integrated education centres are to be set up in a phased manner. The company has changed its name to Shyam Software Industries Ltd. The company has entered into an agreement with Matrix Education and Software, a group company, for setting up of franchisee network centres affiliated to the Adam Smith University and the Canadian School of Managment - Institute of Graduate Studies, for the management and computer education. As per the agreement, the franchisee of it will be entitled to offer courses of the above two institutes. It has started operations in three franchisee centres -- two in Ahmedabad and one in Mehsana. It has identified franchisee at various locations like Jamnagar, Godhra, Surat, Bombay, Delhi, Anand, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, etc. In Feb.96, the company came out with a public issue of 32,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 325 lac, to part-finance its project.
