iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Share Price

0.7
(-1.41%)
Jan 20, 2020|12:35:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.71

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.7

Day's Low

0.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.12

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.11

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:48 PM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 30.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 30.21%

Non-Promoter- 69.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

7.31

7.31

7.31

7.31

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.2

8.18

8.17

7.98

Net Worth

15.51

15.49

15.48

15.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

7.65

9.16

12.3

15.05

yoy growth (%)

-16.44

-25.51

-18.24

12.95

Raw materials

-4.32

-5.42

-7.19

-9.2

As % of sales

56.42

59.2

58.49

61.15

Employee costs

-1.21

-1.1

-1.6

-1.6

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.03

0.03

0.3

0.45

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.26

-0.22

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

-0.11

-0.15

Working capital

0

0.14

0.5

-0.24

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-16.44

-25.51

-18.24

12.95

Op profit growth

-2.77

-10.49

-20.24

13.26

EBIT growth

10.66

-39.73

-15.26

16.42

Net profit growth

270.34

-96.5

-37.32

56.01

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Amit Jogendra Khaksa

Director

Sharad Khandelwal

Director

Priti Wadhwani

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shailesh Haribabu Shrivastava

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Apr.95 by Niraj Delhiwala and Shyamkishor Delhiwala, Matrix Software Systems has taken up a project for the establishment of 100 integrated training centres for imparting education and training in the field of computer sciences and management. The company envisages providing of necessary inputs like education material, guidance notes, computer equipments to the franchisee. The integrated education centres are to be set up in a phased manner. The company has changed its name to Shyam Software Industries Ltd. The company has entered into an agreement with Matrix Education and Software, a group company, for setting up of franchisee network centres affiliated to the Adam Smith University and the Canadian School of Managment - Institute of Graduate Studies, for the management and computer education. As per the agreement, the franchisee of it will be entitled to offer courses of the above two institutes. It has started operations in three franchisee centres -- two in Ahmedabad and one in Mehsana. It has identified franchisee at various locations like Jamnagar, Godhra, Surat, Bombay, Delhi, Anand, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, etc. In Feb.96, the company came out with a public issue of 32,50,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 325 lac, to part-finance its project.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.