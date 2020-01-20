iifl-logo-icon 1
Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 20, 2020|12:35:46 PM

Nimbus Foods FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.03

0.03

0.3

0.45

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.26

-0.22

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.01

-0.03

-0.11

-0.15

Working capital

0

0.14

0.5

-0.24

Other operating items

Operating

-0.19

-0.12

0.46

-0.2

Capital expenditure

0.02

2.1

-1.66

0.4

Free cash flow

-0.16

1.97

-1.19

0.19

Equity raised

16.35

16.34

15.96

15.36

Investing

0

0

0

5.6

Financing

6.01

5.95

1.41

2.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

22.2

24.27

16.17

23.96

