Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.03
0.03
0.3
0.45
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.26
-0.22
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
-0.11
-0.15
Working capital
0
0.14
0.5
-0.24
Other operating items
Operating
-0.19
-0.12
0.46
-0.2
Capital expenditure
0.02
2.1
-1.66
0.4
Free cash flow
-0.16
1.97
-1.19
0.19
Equity raised
16.35
16.34
15.96
15.36
Investing
0
0
0
5.6
Financing
6.01
5.95
1.41
2.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
22.2
24.27
16.17
23.96
